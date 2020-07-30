

A threat that never rings alarm button!



If my memory serves me right, precisely in May in the preceding year, around 60 migrants, mostly from Bangladesh, died after their boat had capsized in the Mediterranean Sea on the way to Italy from Libya. While the memory of the discovery of mass graves of Bangladeshis in Thailand and Malaysia in 2015 is still vivid in our minds, we have been painfully used to, all the year round, watching on TV our women narrate their horror-filled experiences on return to Bangladesh mostly from Middle-East. The news of trafficking of children and women to cater to the ever-increasing demands of sex industry around the globe hits headlines in notational dailies more often than not. We bask in glory as we stand the world's seventh largest recipient of global remittances, one of the five biggest apparel exporters, make Padma bridge on our own and the list goes on but we seem to be oblivious of the fact that behind this glossy, glittering and glitzy development of the country lies a black, dark world where the most gullible people of the country are pushed into prostitution, perish in the bay, prey on modern day slavery, just all because the poor souls weave dreams of new days trusting traffickers. We are tired of the same sickening saga of human trafficking in Bangladesh. In such a ruthless reality the questions that unhappily peep through our minds are: can our policymakers assess the gravity of the issue of human trafficking? Can our authority address the deeper social demons that lurk below the surface of a seemingly normal existence?



Due to clandestine nature of trafficking the number of children and women trafficked may be difficult to collect though, available data portray a grim, very grim picture. According to the UNODC 2016 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, every year around 800,000 women and children are victims of trafficking across international borders. The vast majority - more than 85% - of the victims detected in East Asia and the Pacific were trafficked from within the region, it said, and about 6% of them were trafficked from South Asia, in particular from Bangladesh and India. As a matter of fact, over time, with the things being thrown from frying pan to fire, Bangladesh is notoriously placed in Tier 2 Watch List in the 2018 Trafficking in persons Report of the US Department of State. Although the United States Secretary of State released the 2020 global Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, upgrading Bangladesh's ranking from Tier 2 Watch List to Tier 2 on June 25, Bangladesh has still miles to go.



Now the question is, why would Bangladesh's ranking be so poor? The answer simply lies in it that the human-trafficking scenario did not turn for a good in the country in last couple of decades, nor did the government of ours fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking. But why? Why is not the issue of human trafficking dealt with the same vigour as we witness in eradicating radicalism? Why do not we eye our law enforcers encircling traffickers' dens to nab them? Why do not the human losses of such a massive scale awake our authority from their deep slumber? Is it because the victimized people do not belong to the class having ability to dine in posh eatery like Holy Artisan in Gulshan? Is it because pressure from western power is lax as it poses no significant security threats to them like extremists? Or is it all because of our near-complete whimsicality and callousness to address the many-headed monsters that in disguise of human traffickers creep and crawl with their long tentacles stretching over the entire country to illusion our credulous folks to death?



Whatever the case may be, our backs being leaned against wall, we get to get rock-solid in determination to tear down the cobweb of traffickers across the country. Apart from boosting our socio-economic condition, we ought to put our minds to a few quick remedial actions on an urgent basis rather than a long to-do list. Here are some actions which, if implemented, can work wonder and give us a much-needed respite from the menace of trafficking:



Prosecution: Prosecute! Prosecute! Prosecute! Yes, prosecution of the perpetrators is the most lethal arrow in the quiver for the government against the traffickers. The reality, however, is appalling. According to the latest United States Trafficking in Persons report, more than 4,000 trafficking cases were still awaiting investigation or prosecution at the end of last year in Bangladesh, and the conviction rate stood at just 1.7 per cent in 2019. As the situation stands at such, the government should establish seven divisional level Special Tribunals on human trafficking cases, not soon but the soonest. If the seven anti-trafficking tribunals are employed to manage the 5,000+ cases filed under the 2012 anti-trafficking law, and traffickers brought swiftly to justice as detailed in the 2000 UN TIP Protocol, we will be able to give traffickers a message that gone are the days of impunity and Bangladesh is not a safe haven for them.



Awareness building: A nationwide large-scale awareness campaign telling people about dire consequence of illegal migration must be launched. In this regard, video clips of real victims narrating their horror-stories can be aired on TV channels as well as uploaded on social media platforms in order that our socially and economically vulnerable people get to shun the path filled with hollow promises and barbed with perils.



Tightening border surveillance: When we hear of a trafficking tragedy in our territory, the name of a region that comes to our minds most of the time if not always is Teknaf. It is of paramount importance to deploy more BGBs, coast guards and law-enforcers in all the border areas, but Teknaf needs to be given extra priority to destroy the traffickers' most favourite route. If needs be, our Navy can be assigned from time to time for patrolling more in our maritime boundary. We must not forget here that border, whether land or sea, is the first hurdle for traffickers to cross and effective border surveillance can literally reduce the threats of human trafficking to zero.



Nabbing of corrupt government administrators: Time has come to lift the veils of those wolfs in sheep's clothing who work for government but maintain a close nexus with the predators. As we have recently come across arrest of a Bangladesh parliament member by Kuwait CID in Kuwait, possibility of some of our top brasses working in different government agencies having an affiliation with international trafficking gang simply cannot be brushed aside. The government should keep an eagle eye on all the actors involved in dealing with trafficking and ensure that this land is not a fertile ground for accountability to breed in their respective jobs.



As the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is around the corner to be observed worldwide onJuly-30, let the event be a day of pledge and promise to stop our sisters and mothers from being cheap toys to meet the outlandish people's wild sexual appetite; a day of oath to prevent our children from being a prey to the greed of the money-hungry hyenas; a day of vow to flush out the wriggling insects of our society who allure our innocent, gullible men to work abroad under false pretences, pushing them into slavery or even embrace the worst eventuality.

The writer is a faculty of English Language, ABC International

School, Narayanganj















Brother, don't you know my voice? Add me to your Imo quickly. 10 lac taka is needed, brother! Mafia has caught me! Save me by hook or by crook!" Perplexed? Are frown lines in your forehead with your brain already trying to recollect? These were the exact words of the audio clip Asadul Akon, one of the 26 hapless Bangladeshis killed brutally in Libya on May 27 this year. The news of the tragedy in a time when our country was battered by Covid-19, days before Eid al-Fitr, sent a shockwave all over the country.If my memory serves me right, precisely in May in the preceding year, around 60 migrants, mostly from Bangladesh, died after their boat had capsized in the Mediterranean Sea on the way to Italy from Libya. While the memory of the discovery of mass graves of Bangladeshis in Thailand and Malaysia in 2015 is still vivid in our minds, we have been painfully used to, all the year round, watching on TV our women narrate their horror-filled experiences on return to Bangladesh mostly from Middle-East. The news of trafficking of children and women to cater to the ever-increasing demands of sex industry around the globe hits headlines in notational dailies more often than not. We bask in glory as we stand the world's seventh largest recipient of global remittances, one of the five biggest apparel exporters, make Padma bridge on our own and the list goes on but we seem to be oblivious of the fact that behind this glossy, glittering and glitzy development of the country lies a black, dark world where the most gullible people of the country are pushed into prostitution, perish in the bay, prey on modern day slavery, just all because the poor souls weave dreams of new days trusting traffickers. We are tired of the same sickening saga of human trafficking in Bangladesh. In such a ruthless reality the questions that unhappily peep through our minds are: can our policymakers assess the gravity of the issue of human trafficking? Can our authority address the deeper social demons that lurk below the surface of a seemingly normal existence?Due to clandestine nature of trafficking the number of children and women trafficked may be difficult to collect though, available data portray a grim, very grim picture. According to the UNODC 2016 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, every year around 800,000 women and children are victims of trafficking across international borders. The vast majority - more than 85% - of the victims detected in East Asia and the Pacific were trafficked from within the region, it said, and about 6% of them were trafficked from South Asia, in particular from Bangladesh and India. As a matter of fact, over time, with the things being thrown from frying pan to fire, Bangladesh is notoriously placed in Tier 2 Watch List in the 2018 Trafficking in persons Report of the US Department of State. Although the United States Secretary of State released the 2020 global Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, upgrading Bangladesh's ranking from Tier 2 Watch List to Tier 2 on June 25, Bangladesh has still miles to go.Now the question is, why would Bangladesh's ranking be so poor? The answer simply lies in it that the human-trafficking scenario did not turn for a good in the country in last couple of decades, nor did the government of ours fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking. But why? Why is not the issue of human trafficking dealt with the same vigour as we witness in eradicating radicalism? Why do not we eye our law enforcers encircling traffickers' dens to nab them? Why do not the human losses of such a massive scale awake our authority from their deep slumber? Is it because the victimized people do not belong to the class having ability to dine in posh eatery like Holy Artisan in Gulshan? Is it because pressure from western power is lax as it poses no significant security threats to them like extremists? Or is it all because of our near-complete whimsicality and callousness to address the many-headed monsters that in disguise of human traffickers creep and crawl with their long tentacles stretching over the entire country to illusion our credulous folks to death?Whatever the case may be, our backs being leaned against wall, we get to get rock-solid in determination to tear down the cobweb of traffickers across the country. Apart from boosting our socio-economic condition, we ought to put our minds to a few quick remedial actions on an urgent basis rather than a long to-do list. Here are some actions which, if implemented, can work wonder and give us a much-needed respite from the menace of trafficking:Prosecution: Prosecute! Prosecute! Prosecute! Yes, prosecution of the perpetrators is the most lethal arrow in the quiver for the government against the traffickers. The reality, however, is appalling. According to the latest United States Trafficking in Persons report, more than 4,000 trafficking cases were still awaiting investigation or prosecution at the end of last year in Bangladesh, and the conviction rate stood at just 1.7 per cent in 2019. As the situation stands at such, the government should establish seven divisional level Special Tribunals on human trafficking cases, not soon but the soonest. If the seven anti-trafficking tribunals are employed to manage the 5,000+ cases filed under the 2012 anti-trafficking law, and traffickers brought swiftly to justice as detailed in the 2000 UN TIP Protocol, we will be able to give traffickers a message that gone are the days of impunity and Bangladesh is not a safe haven for them.Awareness building: A nationwide large-scale awareness campaign telling people about dire consequence of illegal migration must be launched. In this regard, video clips of real victims narrating their horror-stories can be aired on TV channels as well as uploaded on social media platforms in order that our socially and economically vulnerable people get to shun the path filled with hollow promises and barbed with perils.Tightening border surveillance: When we hear of a trafficking tragedy in our territory, the name of a region that comes to our minds most of the time if not always is Teknaf. It is of paramount importance to deploy more BGBs, coast guards and law-enforcers in all the border areas, but Teknaf needs to be given extra priority to destroy the traffickers' most favourite route. If needs be, our Navy can be assigned from time to time for patrolling more in our maritime boundary. We must not forget here that border, whether land or sea, is the first hurdle for traffickers to cross and effective border surveillance can literally reduce the threats of human trafficking to zero.Nabbing of corrupt government administrators: Time has come to lift the veils of those wolfs in sheep's clothing who work for government but maintain a close nexus with the predators. As we have recently come across arrest of a Bangladesh parliament member by Kuwait CID in Kuwait, possibility of some of our top brasses working in different government agencies having an affiliation with international trafficking gang simply cannot be brushed aside. The government should keep an eagle eye on all the actors involved in dealing with trafficking and ensure that this land is not a fertile ground for accountability to breed in their respective jobs.As the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is around the corner to be observed worldwide onJuly-30, let the event be a day of pledge and promise to stop our sisters and mothers from being cheap toys to meet the outlandish people's wild sexual appetite; a day of oath to prevent our children from being a prey to the greed of the money-hungry hyenas; a day of vow to flush out the wriggling insects of our society who allure our innocent, gullible men to work abroad under false pretences, pushing them into slavery or even embrace the worst eventuality.The writer is a faculty of English Language, ABC InternationalSchool, Narayanganj