

A review on textile products tariff value is imperative



Currently traders and others import fabrics and yarns at cheaper costs as tariff value is lower than locally finished goods and in some many use bonded facilities where there is no tariff at all.



Due to low tariff value the importer need to pay low duty to the government but they sell their products at higher prices which is either equal to locally made products or higher in many cases.



According to market statistics currently more than 1300 weavers cooperatives (Taati Samity) are registered with the handloom board and every Samity can individually (cooperative) import yarn for maximum worth of Tk10 million without paying duty for use in their factories.



We have been demanding for review of this tariff value systems on imported fabrics to create level playing with imported and domestically produced yarn and woven fabrics. Recently, letters were given for several times to the chairman of Bangladesh Tariff Commission saying that the present system of tariff valuation on imported fabrics is faulty.



We explained in our letters that the current tariff calculation method is not only losing the millers, the government is also losing huge revenue and we suggested that the Tariff Commission should switch to tariff valuation of imported fabrics in terms of meters instead of kilograms that is used currently in case of yarn import.



We raised questions about the basis of SRO issued on May 30, 2019 saying it has fixed tariff value of wide range of fabrics between USD 2.25 and USD 5.50. But if fabrics are produced from locally produced yarn, its overall cost varies much above that tariff value taken into account the cost of processing the yarns into fabrics at several stages.



For example, cost of fabrics becomes USD 5.47 per kg after processing from yarn which originally cost USD 3.25 per kg. But calculating tariff is taking place on the imported fabrics on equal footing with cost of imported yarn.



With greater import value of fabrics, the loss of the government revenue is bigger while local yarn producers are facing tough competition from lower tariff cost of fabrics. Currently imported fabrics value per kilogram is shown lower by the importers to the customs which is depriving the government in getting actual revenue as the importers are paying less revenue showing lower tariff value of fabrics. Price of per kilogram locally made fabrics is higher than shown on imported tariff.



The government has taken steps to stop misuse of duty free import of yarn by shelving fresh permission for import by handloom weavers' cooperatives without paying duty. The measures were taken in the backdrop of growing allegations of irregularities over duty free import of yarns. But it is still happening.



Currently cluster based handloom weaving cooperatives import yarns showing false documents and exaggerated demands and then sell it to local market using in reality only a certain amount of yarns. There is no existence of such cooperatives in many cases.



It is a fact that few people are importing higher grade yarns than actually required grade for handloom weaving factories. We have been discussing to stop such imports. Misusing an old customs rule some importers are importing several types of fabrics at very low costs while they are selling at higher cost in local market.



For example per meter imported linen fabrics in the local market is being sold at Tk1500.00 whereas its import tariff value per meter is only Tk30 and adding other levies per meter total import cost stand at Tk41while it is sold at Tk1500.



Whereas among others made of such imported low prices fabrics are sold at higher prices in the marker. For examples: Borkha black fabrics per meter Korean made price Tk 160.00, Indonesian made TK 145.00, China Made Tk 140.00, Printed price 180 to 250 per meter and it's one kilogram is equal to 7 meters. Georgette printed scarf selling per meter Tk 200-350 and one kilogram is worth 12-14 mts. Viscose printed & slub fabrics for ladies dress selling per meter Tk 250 - 300 and one kg equal to 8-9 meters. Troy fabrics per meter Tk 110 - 140 and the 12 meter = 1 kg. Linen + viscose mixed ladies fabrics selling price Tk 400-500 mt and 1 kilogram is equal to 7 mts.



The above fabrics per kilogram tariff value are $2.50. And with all cost it becomes $3.45 per kilogram and as per meter this type of fabrics per meter becomes Tk39. 10 only whereas in local market per meter is sold at Tk350 to Tk500.



On the other hand per meter Lycra woven fabrics for suiting selling price in local market is Tk1800 to Tk2500. Poly viscose suiting selling TK 1200 to tk 1800 meter and it's 1kg equals to 2.5 - 2.75 mts. But it's import cost is only Tk 178 per meter.



Ladies 3 pieces cotton fabrics likes Gul Ahmed + Ferdous brand & Indian made fabrics selling here Tk 850 - TK 1600/ mts but it's average import cost is Tk66 per kilogram.Smuggled fabrics and cotton yarns are another fact that every year a large amount of such textile products are entering in the country which is harming local production that a good numbers of textile mills are sitting idle with their huge capacity.



The impact could be assessed at ongoing pandemic that due to stop of such illegal entry demand for local textile products are on rise but it is may be temporary and as everything is becoming to normalcy it may start again.



If the existing stop of illegal entry continues, the country's textile sector will get further boost from a situation marred by inadequate production orders and remaining idle with their huge production capacity while counting losses.



Every year weavers import yarns worth around Tk14 billion at low tariff whereas local textile mills can now produce such yarns and supply it at reasonable prices. It is fear that Bangladesh may be a dumping market for India, Pakistan and others as due to pandemic a huge stockpile is there with those countries and once the textile products start entering the country there would be a huge disaster.



The government needs to focus on this issue that any such critical issues will not arise. India imported readymade garment items from Bangladesh worth US$ 201 million in fiscal year 2017-18 and $365 million in FY 2018-19 on the other hand, Bangladesh imported textile and clothing items including raw cotton, cotton yarn, cotton fabric, cotton textile and other yarn and fabrics worth $3.79 billion in FY 2017-18 and $3.94 billion in FY 2018-19 from India.



The statistics show Bangladesh suffers a trade deficit with India in terms of textile items and such gap is 'very concerning' and in this situation if Bangladesh becomes a dumping market local textile mills face a severe disaster.

Due to coronavirus a huge stock is already with Bangladesh's textile mills and at this moment it is not possible for local textile mills to absorb another dumping shock.To protect the local textile industry and safeguard the interest of the sector the government should impose duty on yarn imports as done by Turkey. It is a must to save local backward linkage industry and to cope up with the existing pandemic.

The writer is chairman of the Little Group and a former BTMA director

















