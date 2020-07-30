

9 lakh families marooned in six districts

BOGURA: About 32,000 families in Sariakandi, Sonatala and Dhunat upazilas of the district have been marooned for three times in one month.

As they cannot return to their homes, they are passing days in helplessness at different shelter centres and on dams.

The flood started in the district from June 25 last. The water levels in the Jamuna and the Bangali rivers are still rising.

Sources at the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Bogura said Jamuna was flowing 117cm and Bangali 20cm above danger marks on Saturday last.

Sonatala Upazila Administration is setting up tents for the marooned families.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Azhar Ali Mondal said adequate relief has been allotted. For the flood-hit people of these three upazilas, 400 metric tons of GR rice has been allocated.

The affected people are finding no option to observe the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

BWDB Executive Engineer Mahbubur Rahman said the tents are being installed for the char people of Tekanichukainagar and Pakulla unions in Sonatala Upazila.

Primarily, tents were erected for the people of Charmohanpur and Charchukainagar areas under Tekanichukainagar Union. Already soil has been dug in these two areas.

To shelter the flood-hit people, the tents have been erected in suitable places by the upazila authorities.

A total of 158 villages in 19 unions including three municipalities are still under water.

The swelling in the Bangali River is inundating low-lying areas.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Flood-hit people in Ulipur Upazila of the district are facing severe communication disruptions.

The flood hit the upazila for the third time. Village roads have been inundated, flood protection dams have been damaged, and houses, schools, community clinics, ponds, fisheries, seedbeds, and Robi crops have been submerged.

More than one lakh people have been marooned. They are passing inhuman lives.

For the last one month, the people in the flooded areas have been using bamboo bridges as the only communication option.

Upazila engineering department sources said a total of 28-km metalled roads and 12 bridges and culverts have been damaged. The total economic losses stand at about Tk 10 to 12 crore.

A recent visit to Ramrampur Village under Hatia Union in the upazila found the only earthen road for over 100 families submerged. The people are commuting by self-made bamboo bridges.

A number of villagers like Abdul Mazid, Babul Mia and Aklima and a student Roksana Khatun said, they have been marooned for the last one month. So, making bamboo bridges, they are maintaining communication.

MADARIPUR: About 90,000 people have been suffering as the fresh flood is inundating new areas in four upazilas of the district every day.

Low-lying areas on the Padma River bank in Shibchar Upazila went under flood water seven days before and more areas in Rajoir, Kalkini and Sadar upazilas are being submerged.

Low income people in these areas are facing trouble due to lack of dry food, pure drinking water and sanitation problems.

Madaripur BWDB Executive Engineer Partha Pratim Saha said the Padma River was flowing 71 cm above the danger level at Mawa point in the last 24 hours till Monday while the Arial Khan River was flowing 4cm above the danger level.

Floods have turned into a severe condition in Bandarkhola, Khantalabari, Charjanajat and Madbarerchar areas because of the increase of upstream water in the Padma River.

Rising water level in Kumar and Arial Khan rivers also inundated Kabirajpur, Eshibpur and Badarpasha union parishads (UPs) in Rajoir Upazila while Dhurail, Bahadurpur, Shikhara, Chilarchar, Panchkhola, Khoajpur, Mostafapur and Piyarpur UPs in Sadar Upazila.

Vast areas of Laxmipur, Banshgari and Shahebrampur UPs in Kalkini Upazila submerged under flood water and road communications suspended.

Eshibpur UP Chairman of Rajoir Upazila Fayezur Rahman Hiru said 20 flood-affected families have taken shelter at Lundi Malek Miah Memorial High School here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Rahima Khatun said the flood has affected 33,700 families while the river erosion hit 982.

The district administration has already distributed relief items among the flood-hit people and the distribution will be continued, the DC added.

NETRAKONA: The rise of flood water in different rivers of the district is on, marooning over 1 lakh people.

Fishes in about 3,642 ponds have been washed away. Aush seedbeds, earthen roads, and houses have been inundated.

Low-lying areas in Kalmakanda, Durgapur, Barhatta, Sadar and Mohanganj upazilas have been freshly inundated.

The Dhanu River in Mohanganj, Ubdakhali in Kalmakanda, and Kangsa in Sadar Upazila are flowing above danger marks. Different rural roads have gone under water, snapping communication. The marooned people are suffering from food and drinking water crises.

DC Moinul Islam said the district administration has allotted a total of 565 metric tons of rice, cash Tk 12.50 lakh, and 3,200 packets of dry food for distribution among flood victims.

SIRAJGANJ: Although the water of the Jamuna River started receding, the overall flood situation in the district remained unchanged.

Sirajganj BWDB Sub-Divisional Engineer AKM Rafiqul Islam said water of the Jamuna River is flowing 71cm above the danger level at the district point and 83cm in Kazipur point.

Vast areas along the river bank have been flooded that left around 4,00,000 people marooned. The affected people have taken shelter in dams and other safer places.

Flood situation in Chauhali, Kazipur and Shahjadpur upazilas has deteriorated as most of the areas of these upazilas went under water.

DRRO Abdur Rahim on Tuesday said about 4,43,785 people of 1,02,477 families in 64 unions of six upazilas have been affected by the floods.

Some 268 men, 272 women and 35 children have taken shelter in 179 shelter centres.

A total of 966 km low-lying areas were flooded while 270 km roads have been partially damaged by the flood water. Standing crops on 14,013 hectares have gone under flood waters.

Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated 500 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 13,00,000 cash for the flood-hit people of the district, said the DRRO.

So far, 148 metric tons of rice, Tk 2,89,000 lakh in cash and Tk 4,00,000 for baby food and fodder have been distributed.

Besides, 5,890 packets dry food have been distributed and 2,110 more still in stock.

DC Dr Farooq Ahmed said the government is taking all necessary steps and there is no lack of relief materials in the district.

Locals are reluctant to go to shelter centres leaving their homesteads, the DC added.

TANGAIL: The overall flood situation is worsening in the district, marooning at least 1,73,200 people in 11 upazilas.

The rising water is flooding char villages anew along riverbanks, and damaging roads and bridges.

Croplands and houses in low-lying and char areas have been flooded. Besides villages, flood water has entered different municipalities.

Drinking water crisis is acute in inundated areas, and many victims have complained about no relief activities.

About four lakh people in the district have been affected. The flood protection dams in different areas are under erosion threat.

The second-time flood submerged crops in more than 9,000 hectares of land.

Sources at Tangail BWDB said, after rising by 5cm on Sunday morning, the Dhaleswari River was flowing 160cm above danger mark; rising by the similar height, the Jamuna River was flowing 88cm above danger mark; rising by 4cm, the Jhinai River was flowing 101cm above danger mark; rising by 5cm, the Bangshai River was flowing 75cm above danger mark; and rising by 1cm, the Fatikjani River was flowing 2cm above danger mark.

Sources at the district relief and rehabilitation office said, the low-lying and char areas of 11 upazilas out of total 12 have been flooded.

These upazilas are: Tangail Sadar, Nagarpur, Delduar, Bhuapur, Kalihati, Dhonbari, Gopalpur, Basail, Mirzapur, Sakhipur, and Ghatail. At least 579 villages under 83 unions in these upazilas have been flooded.

On the other hand, six municipalities have been partly inundated.

A total of 761 houses have been completely eroded into the rivers. More 27,895 were partly damaged, while two schools have been totally and 87 educational institutions partly eroded.

In addition, the erosion claimed one religious institution damaging 36 installations narrowly.

In the 11 upazilas, a total of 621sqkm areas have been submerged. So far, two km earthen roads have been fully damaged while another 627 km partly.

At least 81 metalled roads have been partly damaged, and six bridges have been damaged fully and 49 ones partly.

In addition, 7,686 tube-wells have gone under water, and a five-km stretch of a river protection dam has been partly washed away.

A total of 39 shelter centres have been opened accommodating 3,201 people and 18 livestock. A total of 113 medical teams have been formed.









For the district, 600 metric tons of GR rice and Tk 13 lakh have been allocated. For baby food, Tk 2 lakh, for fodder Tk 6 lakh and 6,000 packets of dry food have been allocated. These are being distributed, said official sources.

District agriculture department sources said, in the first-time flood, a total of 3,839 ha of land were submerged, and 27,233 people were affected. Meanwhile, in the second-time flood, 9,733 ha of land were damaged till July 25, and these included Aush and Aman seedbeds, lemon and vegetables.

BWDB Tangail Executive Engineer Sirajul Islam said water in different rivers has started receding, and with this, flood situation is improving. He added works to protect dams in different areas are going on.

