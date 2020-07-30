Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020
Countryside

Setabganj budget announced

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, July 29: Mayor of Setabganj Municipality under Bochaganj Upazila of the district Md Abdus Sabur announced the municipality budget worth Tk 21,39,42,008.96 for the 2020-21 fiscal year on Wednesday.
A budget session in this connection was held in the municipality conference room at 2pm. Mayor Md Abdus Sabur chaired the session.
Like last year, the development sector was given the highest importance this year too.
At that time, Setabganj Municipality Secretary Haripada Roy, Accounts Officer Sandhya Rani Sarker, Councillors Md Reazul Islam, Md Abu Taher, Md Jahangir Alam Liton, and Bochaganj Upazila Press Club President Mir Md Mosharraf Hossain were also present.





