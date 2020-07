NETRAKONA, July 29: A farmer reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Purbadhala Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Khorshed Ali Fakir, 55, a resident of Ramkanda Village in the upazila.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Tawhidur Rahman confirmed the incident.