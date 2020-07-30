

Cattle markets dull in Pirojpur, vibrant in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI: With numerous buyers and hundreds of sacrificial animals, cattle markets in the city and its adjacent areas have started becoming vibrant.

A large numbers of sacrificial animals are being brought for sale at different cattle markets like City Haat, Naohata Haat, Baneswar Haat, Keshor Haat, Katakhali Haat, Rajabari Haat, Kakonhaat, Mohisalbari Haat and Machmoil Haat.

This time, there is an abundant supply of locally reared cattle-heads in the City Haat, the largest cattle market in the northern region, said Atikur Rahman Kalu, lessee of the haat.

He said cattle fattening activities have been intensified everywhere in the region as the villagers got lucrative profit from the business. This cattle fattening has started contributing a lot towards improving living and livelihood condition of the grassroots population through enriching animal resources.

He also said as the coronavirus pandemic has hit every sector, so many sellers are not getting good prices this time.

He said a small bull is now available at Tk 30,000 to 40,000 while a medium-sized one at Tk 40,000 to Tk 65,000 and a large one at Tk 80,000 to 1,00,000.

Some farmers claimed that although thousands of cattle-heads were brought to the City Haat, but the sale is few due to lack of buyers. They are spending their days in fear of huge losses as buyers do not come to market fearing coronavirus. They are trying to sell cattle via online and other means but they are not getting much response.

Livestock department sources said there are 65,000 small and large farms in Rajshahi. They have a stock of more than two lakh sacrificial animals for sale.

Shaheen Alam, a seasonal cattle farmer in Paba Upazila, said, "I have 15 large cows. Traders buy cows of this size from the City Haat every year and take those to Dhaka and Chattogram."

He also said large cows are not sold locally. But this time, because of coronavirus, there are no buyers or traders for these big cows. If these cows are not sold before Eid, they cannot be sold later. So, their losses will increase.

District Livestock Officer (DLO) Antim Kumar Sarker said Rajshahi District needs about two lakh cattle for sacrifice. There is a stock of about three and a half lakh sacrificial animals.

He also said, during every Eid season, more than 1.5 lakh sacrificial animals are shipped from Rajshahi to Dhaka and Chattogram. But this time due to coronavirus, the number of outside traders is less in Rajshahi markets. The farmers are very worried about selling cows. So, they are suggesting traders to sell cows via online.

PIROJPUR: Sacrificial animal markets in the district are dull as fewer buyers were found.

DLO Dr Md Ayub Ali said, 45 cattle haats are running this year, and it was 54 last year.

He also said, there are 800 farms in the district with 18,000 animals, and this year's local demand of sacrificial animals is 17,000.

Julfiker Ali Khan of district livestock office said, veterinary medical teams are working to detect diseased cattle while police and local administration are trying to enforce physical distancing and health rules.

A buyer Md Mashiur Rahman Milon said prices are low this year compared to last year.

A farmer Md Babul Hawlader said many people are not buying sacrificial animals this year due to financial crisis caused by corona pandemic.

A visit to Panchpara Bazaar in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila found buyers and sellers and other people are not maintaining health guidelines.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Nahid Farzana Siddique said, "We will conduct mobile courts if health guidelines are ignored."















