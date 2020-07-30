Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:10 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran fires ballistic missiles

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

TEHRAN, July 29: Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards fired ballistic missiles from underground for the first time as part of an annual military drill, Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the aerospace division of the Guards, said in a video posted online by YJC, a news agency linked to Iran's state TV.
The video showed clouds of dust before the missiles streaked into the sky. The military drill in the Gulf, which began on Tuesday, comes at a time of high tension between Tehran and Washington.
The U.S. military said the drill caused two bases with American troops in the region to go on heightened alert and said Tehran's missile launches were irresponsible.
There have been periodic confrontations in the Gulf in recent years between the Guards and the U.S. military, which has accused the Guards' navy of sending fast-attack boats to harass U.S. warships as they pass the Strait of Hormuz.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jordan mass food poisoning
HK faces ‘large-scale’ outbreak
Iran fires ballistic missiles
Coronavirus: Key updates
Yemeni separatists abandon self-rule, push peace deal
Biden to make vice prez pick next week
India uses new jets to warn China
No intention to hurt China ties: Australia tells US


Latest News
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
500 helpless fishermen get food assitance in Rajshahi
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
English medium schools must obtain govt registration: Education Ministry
CCTV cameras in all Rajshahi mosques ordered ahead of Eid
Begger dies in Rajshahi road crash
Former Khulna MP Nurul Huque passes away
Ten including 4 coronavirus infected patients die at DMCH in a day
Most Read News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft