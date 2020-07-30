Coronavirus: Key updates





More than 654,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed more than 654,477 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 16.5 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources. The United States has the most deaths with 148,056, followed by Brazil with 87,618, Britain with 45,759, Mexico 44,022 and Italy with 35,112.

FRESH SURGES IN US, CHINA

The human toll of the disease in the United States hits a magnitude not seen since mid-May with nearly 1,600 deaths recorded in 24 hours. China also reports its highest single-day case total in three months -- announcing 101 new infections in sporadic regional outbreaks.

ITALY EXTENDS STATE OF EMERGENCY

Italy's parliament gives the go-ahead to extend the country's state of emergency until October 15, allowing the government more flexibility to fight the pandemic.

TESTING, NOT QUARANTINES

London's Heathrow airport urges the government to create a testing programme for travellers to replace quarantines, as it announces more than a billion pounds in losses in 2020. Without a passenger testing scheme, chief executive John Holland-Kaye warns, "Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette."

Record losses for tourism

The coronavirus crisis cost the global tourism sector $320 billion in lost revenue during the first five months of 2020, threatening the livelihoods of millions of people, the World Tourism Organization says.

The UN body says tourist arrivals fell by 300 million during the period, or 56 percent, as lockdown restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 hit the sector.

New Lebanon lockdown

The Lebanese government orders a nationwide lockdown from July 30 until August 3, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. It will come back into force for another five days from August 6, after which the authorities will reassess.

Worry and action in Germany

The disease control agency in Germany voices "great concern" over rising virus numbers in the country -- in the last seven days it has registered an average of 557 new cases a day, up from around 350 in early June.

Germany has also updated its travel advisory, recommending against travel to three regions in northern Spain, all grappling with renewed outbreaks.

Cruises in Greece

Greece will reopen six of its ports, including Piraeus in Athens, to cruise ships at the weekend, the tourism minister says. -AFP















