Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:10 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

PARIS, July 29: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
More than 654,000 deaths
The pandemic has killed more than 654,477 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 16.5 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources. The United States has the most deaths with 148,056, followed by Brazil with 87,618, Britain with 45,759, Mexico 44,022 and Italy with 35,112.
FRESH SURGES IN US, CHINA
The human toll of the disease in the United States hits a magnitude not seen since mid-May with nearly 1,600 deaths recorded in 24 hours. China also reports its highest single-day case total in three months -- announcing 101 new infections in sporadic regional outbreaks.
ITALY EXTENDS STATE OF EMERGENCY
Italy's parliament gives the go-ahead to extend the country's state of emergency until October 15, allowing the government more flexibility to fight the pandemic.
TESTING, NOT QUARANTINES
London's Heathrow airport urges the government to create a testing programme for travellers to replace quarantines, as it announces more than a billion pounds in losses in 2020. Without a passenger testing scheme, chief executive John Holland-Kaye warns, "Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette."
Record losses for tourism
The coronavirus crisis cost the global tourism sector $320 billion in lost revenue during the first five months of 2020, threatening the livelihoods of millions of people, the World Tourism Organization says.
The UN body says tourist arrivals fell by 300 million during the period, or 56 percent, as lockdown restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 hit the sector.
New Lebanon lockdown
The Lebanese government orders a nationwide lockdown from July 30 until August 3, coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. It will come back into force for another five days from August 6, after which the authorities will reassess.
Worry and action in Germany
The disease control agency in Germany voices "great concern" over rising virus numbers in the country -- in the last seven days it has registered an average of 557 new cases a day, up from around 350 in early June.
Germany has also updated its travel advisory, recommending against travel to three regions in northern Spain, all grappling with renewed outbreaks.
Cruises in Greece
Greece will reopen six of its ports, including Piraeus in Athens, to cruise ships at the weekend, the tourism minister says.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jordan mass food poisoning
HK faces ‘large-scale’ outbreak
Iran fires ballistic missiles
Coronavirus: Key updates
Yemeni separatists abandon self-rule, push peace deal
Biden to make vice prez pick next week
India uses new jets to warn China
No intention to hurt China ties: Australia tells US


Latest News
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
500 helpless fishermen get food assitance in Rajshahi
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
English medium schools must obtain govt registration: Education Ministry
CCTV cameras in all Rajshahi mosques ordered ahead of Eid
Begger dies in Rajshahi road crash
Former Khulna MP Nurul Huque passes away
Ten including 4 coronavirus infected patients die at DMCH in a day
Most Read News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft