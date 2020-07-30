Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:10 AM
Yemeni separatists abandon self-rule, push peace deal

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RIYADH, July 29: Yemeni separatists abandoned their declaration of self-rule in the south on Wednesday and pledged to implement a stalled Saudi-brokered peace deal, mending a rift between allies in the war against Houthi rebels.
The Southern Transitional Council (STC) proclaimed self-governance in April after accusing the government of failing to perform its duties and of "conspiring" against the southern cause, pushing the war-ravaged country deeper into crisis.
The breakdown between the one-time allies had complicated a long and separate conflict between a Saudi-led military coalition and the Iran-allied rebels, who control much of the north, including the capital Sanaa.
The STC "announces that it is abandoning its self-rule declaration" to allow the implementation of a power-sharing deal known as the Riyadh Agreement, spokesman Nizar Haitham wrote on Twitter.
He acknowledged the announcement came after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates exerted pressure to rowsncy (SPA) reported early Wednesday.
The plan calls for the Yemeni prime minister to form a new government within 30 days, as well as the appointment of a new governor.    -AFP


