Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:09 AM
No intention to hurt China ties: Australia tells US

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, July 29: The United States and close ally Australia held high-level talks on China and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order, but the Australian foreign minister stressed Canberra's relationship with Beijing was important and it had no intention of hurting it.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper held two days of talks in Washington with their Australian counterparts, who had flown around the world for the meetings despite the COVID-19 pandemic and face two weeks of quarantine on their return.
At a joint news conference on Tuesday, Pompeo praised Australia for standing up to pressure from China and said Washington and Canberra would continue to work together to reassert the rule of law in the South China Sea, where China has been pressing its claims. That has led to friction with other countries in the region and concerns about freedom of navigation.
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the United States and Australia shared a commitment to the rule of law and had reiterated their commitment to hold countries to account for breaches, such as China's erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong.
She said the two sides had also agreed to form a working group to monitor and respond to harmful disinformation and would look at ways to expand cooperation on infectious diseases, including access to vaccines.
At the same time, she said Australia did not agree on everything with Beijing - or with the United States.
"The relationship that we have with China is important. And we have no intention of injuring it," she said. "But nor do we intend to do things that are contrary to our interests."     -REUTERS


