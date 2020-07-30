Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:09 AM
Trump to end protections for immigrant ‘Dreamers’

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, July 29: The US will accept no new applications for protection for "Dreamers," young migrants who arrived illegally in the US as minors, a senior official said on Tuesday.
However those who already have a permit under the programme may renew it for a year, the official told reporters under condition of anonymity. In 2017 President Donald Trump tried to cancel the program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protected so-called Dreamers from deportation and allowed them to work and study in America.
But the case ended up in court and in June the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration's attempt to kill DACA. Now, the government will accept no new DACA applications but it will renew the protected status of those who already have it, although for just a year and not two as had been the case until now, the official said.
Some 700,000 people in America have benefited from the DACA programme, most of them of Latin American origin.
Trump will not try again to immediately terminate President Barack Obama's programme that protects young immigrants living in the country illegally, after the Supreme Court's decision to invalidate Trump's first attempt make good on a crackdown that is at the core of his political identity.
Instead, officials said that the administration would conduct a "comprehensive review" of the program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, while it imposes new limits on the protections against deportation that have allowed about 650,000 immigrants to live and work in the country legally.
Immigrants who have already had DACA protections will be allowed to renew their status under the program for one year, rather than two, officials said. And they said that first-time applicants to the programme would be rejected.    -AFP


