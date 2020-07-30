Video
Lord of Lord's Vengsarakar to be honoured

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
BIPIN DANI

Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has been nominated to be inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame.
The Cricket Hall of Fame, the first USA-based institution of its kind in the world, was established in 1981 and honors players and individuals, both local and international, for their outstanding contributions to the game.
Since its inception a number of former cricket stars including Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Vivian Richards, Dr. Michael Holding, Sunil Gavaskar, Hanif Mohammad, Greg Chapple and Brian Close have been inducted.
"Dilip is Ex India Captain and was a prolific run getter. Dilip played over 100 Test matches and has 16 Test centuries under his belt. Dilip is the only International Test player, who scored 3 consecutive Test centuries at The Lord's. Not even Sir Don Bradman achieved this feat", PK Guha, the key member of the institution, speaking exclusively said.
Sachin, and Rahul (Dravid) are not in the Hall. No one has nominated them.
Kapil was nominated but could not attend.  One of the requirements for Induction is that the Inductee must be present at the ceremony.
"Preparations are well underway for the ceremony which is set for Saturday, October 3, 2020, starting at 7:30pm. Because of the present conditions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are forced to resort to using the ZOOM medium. You are required to establish a "zoom station" at home or elsewhere to be able to participate", the letter sent to Vengsarkar (seen by this reporter) reads.


