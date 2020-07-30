Too hard to maintain fitness at home: skipper Mousumi





"I don't have enough space and any gym equipment to do physical exercises at home. But, I'm trying to keep myself fit doing dynamic stretching, core exercises as per as our coaches' instructions. Sometimes I go to the gym and run on the treadmill or do cycling, Mousumi said through a video interview today.

Here are some highlights of her interview.

Q: How are you and your family?

A: Still fine and healthy. My family is well too.

Q: What are you doing to keep safe yourself amid pandemic situation?

A: I'm spending my whole time at home; just eating, sleeping and doing stretches. I don't go out much; trying to follow the health measures.

Q: Who is instructing you now?

A: Our coaches are instructing us. They have always been staying in touch with us.

Q: How do you staying in touch with the coaching staff?

A: There is a WhatsApp group for Bangladesh women's team. We all players and coaching staffs - head coach Choton sir, assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu sir, two women coaches Ananya madam and Suinu di - are the members of that group. BFF officials are also there.

We discuss and talk to each other twice or thrice in a week. Besides, we submit our report on daily activities there. -BSS















