Holder hopes England tour Caribbean by end of the year





The West Indies left their relatively unaffected region to travel to the UK -- the European country worst-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak -- and relaunch international cricket after lockdown with a Test campaign against England.

But they did so while accepting a 50 percent pay cut from Cricket West Indies, with Holder's men losing the series 2-1 following a crushing 269-run defeat in the third Test at Old Trafford concluded Tuesday.

Teams such as the West Indies and Pakistan, who begin a three-Test series against England at Old Trafford next week, have long been among cricket's financially poorest nations, with the likes of England, Australia and India the wealthiest.

But while England captain Joe Root led the tributes to the West Indies, who spent some two months holed up in onsite hotels at the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford in bio-secure bubbles, for making the trip, Holder called for more practical assistance. "I was speaking to our chief executive, Johnny Grave, who highlighted that we really only make money from playing England and India (at home)," he said. -AFP















