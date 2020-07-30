

Individual training paves way for cricket's full resumption: Sohan

The outbreak of COVID-19 stopped cricketing activities in the country before it was resumed in limited scale with the individual training at five venues across the country. Sohan is one of the 14 cricketers who availed the opportunity of individual practice arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"I want to thank BCB for such a great initiative, which worked well for us," Sohan said.

"We [cricketers] were frustrated as we had to stay at home for the last four months, which was not easier for us. We were worried about our skills and fitness. But this opportunity for practice helped us to regain some fitness and has made me hopeful of returning to cricket soon," he added.

Initially designed for eight days, the programme extended for a couple days at the request of the players. BCB however extended the programme only at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The BCB has the plan to extend the training period further after Eid with more cricketers showing their eagerness to join the programme.

At the same time, the BCB is thinking to begin a condition camp as the tour of Sri Lanka for three-match Test series in October could be materialized at any time.

After the Eid break, the training programme is likely to be resumed on August 8.

A total of 14 players so far took part in the programme which was held in accordance with the standard health protocol in the aspect of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the players' interest to train outdoor, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) initiated the move on July 19 with nine players, who started practice individually at four venues- Dhaka, Sylhet, Khulna and Chattogram.

The board then added Rajshahi in their list in which Nazmul Hossain Shanto started his practice. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Rana chose Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to have their practice. Later they are accompanied by Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan Sohan trained at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Nasum Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed practiced at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while Nayeem Hasan trained at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

BCB was initially reluctant to prepare a roadmap for individual training due to the players' health issue in aspect of the spread of the deadly virus despite the fact some of the other cricketing nations already began it in their respective countries.

But after a virtual meeting with 35 players, the board decided to begin the individual training that was largely decorated with fitness drill. The bowlers didn't get the chance to bowl as they were left satisfied with just running and doing gym. The batsmen however got the chance to bat but at the bowling machine at indoor facilities. -BSS















