Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:20 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Wealthy hit early by C-19 before impact spread to immigrants: Study

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

AMSTERDAM, July 28: Wealthy, middle-aged people died in greater than average numbers at the start of the Dutch coronavirus outbreak, the country's statistics office said on Monday, while later those from immigrant backgrounds died at a disproportionate rate.
The greater proportion of wealthy older people who died in March may reflect a higher likelihood of exposure during winter sports, "an activity mostly not attainable for people with a smaller pocketbook", the study, by the Central Bureau for Statistics, said.
The bureau published its findings after studying death certificates in the Netherlands from the March 9 to April 19 period, when cases rose to a peak before quickly declining.
Deaths were 40%      higher than would usually have been expected over that period, the agency estimated, with 7,260 more people dying than would normally have been anticipated. Health authorities formally registered 4,158 people as having died from the virus in that period.
Over the whole period, older people and men were more likely to die, as has been observed in most countries during the pandemic.
It said that disproportionate deaths among people with a "migration background" in April, including both first and second generation Western and non-Western immigrants, could have several causes.




"Risk factors for a poor COVID-19 prognosis prevail in some (immigrant) groups," the study said, citing diabetes, obesity and hypertension among Dutch Asians, Africans and Antilleans.
"One should also consider problems for groups that don't speak Dutch well in accessing information and healthcare."
Coronavirus cases are rising in the Netherlands after lockdown restrictions were eased and adherence to social distancing measures lessened. [nA5N2C800D]
On Monday the National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported 205 new cases, up from fewer than 100 on most days in early July.     -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wealthy hit early by C-19 before impact spread to immigrants: Study
C-19 pandemic ‘one big wave’, not seasonal: WHO
No rush of homebound people yet
Virus curbs tightened over fears of second wave
Sharmin’s bail prayer rejected, sent to jail
Dhaka seeks $18b loan from Beijing to finish dev projects
Janata Bank chairman replaced
Who to reap benefit out of lower rawhide price?


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft