Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:20 AM
C-19 pandemic ‘one big wave’, not seasonal: WHO

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, July 28: The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned against complacency about new coronavirus transmission in the northern hemisphere summer, saying that this virus did not behave like influenza that
tended to follow seasonal trends. "People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and...this one is behaving differently," Margaret Harris told a virtual briefing in Geneva, urging vigilance in applying measures to slow transmission that is spreading via mass gatherings.
She also warned against thinking in terms of virus waves, saying: "It's going to be one big wave. It's going to go up and down a bit. The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet."
"Season does not seem to be affecting the transmission of this virus," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters in a virtual briefing. She pointed out that some of the hardest-hit countries are currently in the midst of different season.    -AFP
While it is summer in the United States, which with nearly 148,000 deaths and close to 4.3 million cases is the hardest-hit country, the second most affected country Brazil, which counts more than 87,000 deaths, is in winter.
And yet, she said, there "seems to be this fixed idea about this virus being seasonal", and that COVID-19 will come in waves. This is because people are mistakenly viewing the pandemic through "a flu lense, because that is the way the flu behaves."
"What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus... and even though it is a respiratory virus and even though respiratory viruses in the past did tend to do these different seasonal waves, this one is behaving differently," Harris said.
Instead of expecting the virus to behave like other viruses that are more familiar, she said people should look at what is actually known about how to stop transmission of COVID-19.
What works, she said, is physical distancing, hand washing, wearing a mask where appropriate, always covering up sneezes and coughs, staying home when experiencing symptoms, the isolation of cases and quarantining of contacts.
"But at the moment, we aren't doing that, because people seem to have it fixed in their heads that there is this seasonal thing and there seems to... be this persistent belief that summer is not a problem," Harris said.
"Summer is a problem. This virus likes all weathers, but what it particularly likes is jumping from one person to another when we come in close contact," Harris said.  "Let's not give it that opportunity."
AFP


