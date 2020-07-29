No rush of homebound people yet



Most people are reluctant to undertake the Eid journey this year due to the pandemic.The photo was taken from Sadarghat Launch Terminal in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

As a result, this year's journey for Eid-ul-Azha celebration has lost its usual vibe remarkably. Most of the bus stoppages, railways stations and waterway terminals were seen comparatively empty only three days before the Eid day on Tuesday. Meanwhile in the previous years, the terminals and stations were seen over crowded with waiting passengers during the period.

Usually, the bus stands, train stations and launch terminals of the capital remain flooded with home goers on the eve of Eid celebrations. But, this year the picture is different. No crowd of home goers has been seen at all stations of all means of transportations.

Visiting different bus terminals of Dhaka city this correspondent on Tuesday found that the presence of passengers is thinner than other years. The ticket masters of different bus counters are passing leisure time.

Anup Sarkar, a counter master of Eagle Paribahan, told to Daily Observer, "Although we were supposed to leave the bus with 20 passengers. But, we could not get more than 15 to 16 passengers. In fact, the fare is very high, so maybe many are not interested in going home."

A ticket master of Shyamoli Paribahan said, requesting anonymity, "Earlier we used to run 40 buses a day. Now only 20 are in service. Even after that, four or five seats are left vacant."

"Business is bad at present. Even if the fare is increased by 60 per cent, it seems much more to the passengers," he added.

At Mohakhali bus terminal passenger presence was as usual. Ena Paribahan, running between Dhaka and Mymenshing, was boarding passengers like the regular time. There was no overflow of passengers ahead of the Eid celebration.

Same scene was seen at the Sayedabad bus terminal, another important and busy bus terminal in the capital city. The three train stations in the city were also found as in the usual time.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) authority has limited its operation. Some certain numbers of intercity trains are running in certain routes. As all ticketing are online based so there was no queue and the crowd in front of the ticket counters.

According to the BR, 17 pairs of intercity trains are being operated amid the Covid-19 pandemic period keeping 50 per cent seats vacant. However, 20-25 per cent tickets remain unsold from the available seats of the passenger trains.

But, every year BR has to run more trains than the regulars during the Eid journey to face the pressure of passengers.

On the other hand, passenger's presence was poor in water transports. No pressure of passengers was seen at Dhaka river port yet. Bad weather may be one of the reasons for passenger crisis in water way.

Mahbub Uddin, President of River Passenger Transport Association, said, "It is unexpected for us who are related with the transport business. We never saw such a Eid journey earlier from Dhaka."

"Passengers are in crisis of money in this time and we the transport owners are also passing a crisis period like them," he added.















