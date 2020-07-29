Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:19 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka seeks $18b loan from Beijing to finish dev projects

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Mohammad Zakaria

The government has sought $18 billion from the Chinese government to implement the development projects on a priority basis.
The Finance Ministry has sent a letter to the Chinese High Commission in Dhaka seeking the loan for implementing 26 projects where nine projects are new.  
We have sent a letter to the Chinese government seeking $18 billion loan on concessional and preferential basis for implementing mega projects, a senior official of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Finance Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
China has provided loan for six priority projects out of 26 projects signed during the Chinese President's visits to the country.
The rest of the projects have been pending for four and a half years, but China has not confirmed the loan.
The ERD has sought two types of loans for the 26 projects. These are Government Concessional Loan (GCL) and Preferential Buyers Credit (PBC).
Sources said the government is now giving more importance to implementing the mega projects, which have been halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, to rebound the economy.
However, the official said      the first meeting of the Investment Co-operation Working Group (ICWG) between Bangladesh and China was held on December 2 in 2019. ERD sought loans for 17 projects on a priority basis. Of this, US$970.02 million is for strengthening PGCB's grid network and construction of Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway protect will cost $1155.18 million.
To establish the digital connectivity a project will be taken with a cost of $837 million. Balancing Modernisation Rehabilitation and Expansion (BMRE) of the public sector jute mills project to be taken with a cost of $280 million.
Chinese Economic Zone Project in Chattogram will cost $221.18 million. Double Lane (Dual Gauge) railway line between Joydebpur-Ishwardi section at $1,045.59 million.
Rajshahi WASA surface water treatment plant will be constructed of $276.25 million. Construction of six BTV stations will cost $125.12 million. Expansion and modernization of Mongla Port Facilities will cost $353.52 million while system loss reduction by replacing 5 million electric meters project will cost $467.95 million.
A project to be formulated with a cost of $2,856,56 million for construction of Marine Drive Expressway and Coastal Protection Works from Shitakunda-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar. Conversion of MG Railway Track into DG Railway Track in Akhaura to Sylhet Section of BR will cost of $1272.93 million.
Besides, the government has also sought $200 million for the construction of new ICD near Dhirashram Railway Station.
The replacement of overload distribution transformers across the country project will cost of $230.59 million.
For the development of the sewerage system in small municipalities with a cost of $150 million and $500 million loans has been sought to modernise the ICT system in urban and rural areas.
Among the newly-proposed projects include $155.41 million for construction of Sheikh Hasina Hi-Tech Park, $120.22 million has sought for setting up a sewage treatment plant at Dasherkandi of Dhaka city.
The government has sought $805.35 million for expansion and strengthening of the power system network under DPDC area and $853.05 million for Teesta River Comprehensive Management Project. Around $250 million is sought for the purchase of six ships, $535.92 million for the development of the four-lane Barisal-Patuakhali-Kuakata Road.
Construction of Bhola Bridge on Barishal-Bhola road over the river Tetulia and Kalabador will cost of $1226.92 million and $1668 million has been sought for construction of core port infrastructure of Payra Port.
The construction of High-Tech Bridge on Rural Roads in Bangladesh will cost of $800 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wealthy hit early by C-19 before impact spread to immigrants: Study
C-19 pandemic ‘one big wave’, not seasonal: WHO
No rush of homebound people yet
Virus curbs tightened over fears of second wave
Sharmin’s bail prayer rejected, sent to jail
Dhaka seeks $18b loan from Beijing to finish dev projects
Janata Bank chairman replaced
Who to reap benefit out of lower rawhide price?


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft