Dhaka seeks $18b loan from Beijing to finish dev projects





The Finance Ministry has sent a letter to the Chinese High Commission in Dhaka seeking the loan for implementing 26 projects where nine projects are new.

We have sent a letter to the Chinese government seeking $18 billion loan on concessional and preferential basis for implementing mega projects, a senior official of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Finance Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

China has provided loan for six priority projects out of 26 projects signed during the Chinese President's visits to the country.

The rest of the projects have been pending for four and a half years, but China has not confirmed the loan.

The ERD has sought two types of loans for the 26 projects. These are Government Concessional Loan (GCL) and Preferential Buyers Credit (PBC).

Sources said the government is now giving more importance to implementing the mega projects, which have been halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, to rebound the economy.

However, the official said the first meeting of the Investment Co-operation Working Group (ICWG) between Bangladesh and China was held on December 2 in 2019. ERD sought loans for 17 projects on a priority basis. Of this, US$970.02 million is for strengthening PGCB's grid network and construction of Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway protect will cost $1155.18 million.

To establish the digital connectivity a project will be taken with a cost of $837 million. Balancing Modernisation Rehabilitation and Expansion (BMRE) of the public sector jute mills project to be taken with a cost of $280 million.

Chinese Economic Zone Project in Chattogram will cost $221.18 million. Double Lane (Dual Gauge) railway line between Joydebpur-Ishwardi section at $1,045.59 million.

Rajshahi WASA surface water treatment plant will be constructed of $276.25 million. Construction of six BTV stations will cost $125.12 million. Expansion and modernization of Mongla Port Facilities will cost $353.52 million while system loss reduction by replacing 5 million electric meters project will cost $467.95 million.

A project to be formulated with a cost of $2,856,56 million for construction of Marine Drive Expressway and Coastal Protection Works from Shitakunda-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar. Conversion of MG Railway Track into DG Railway Track in Akhaura to Sylhet Section of BR will cost of $1272.93 million.

Besides, the government has also sought $200 million for the construction of new ICD near Dhirashram Railway Station.

The replacement of overload distribution transformers across the country project will cost of $230.59 million.

For the development of the sewerage system in small municipalities with a cost of $150 million and $500 million loans has been sought to modernise the ICT system in urban and rural areas.

Among the newly-proposed projects include $155.41 million for construction of Sheikh Hasina Hi-Tech Park, $120.22 million has sought for setting up a sewage treatment plant at Dasherkandi of Dhaka city.

The government has sought $805.35 million for expansion and strengthening of the power system network under DPDC area and $853.05 million for Teesta River Comprehensive Management Project. Around $250 million is sought for the purchase of six ships, $535.92 million for the development of the four-lane Barisal-Patuakhali-Kuakata Road.

Construction of Bhola Bridge on Barishal-Bhola road over the river Tetulia and Kalabador will cost of $1226.92 million and $1668 million has been sought for construction of core port infrastructure of Payra Port.

The construction of High-Tech Bridge on Rural Roads in Bangladesh will cost of $800 million.















