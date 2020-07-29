Video
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:19 AM
Janata Bank chairman replaced

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The government has appointed Dhaka University Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman as chairman of Janata Bank Ltd to replace Dr Jamaluddin.
The Finance Institution Division of the Finance Ministry on Tuesday issued a circular in this regard.
The circular, signed by Deputy Secretary of the ministry Jehad Uddin, said Mahfuzur Rahman will perform his duties for three years from the date of joining.
Jamal Uddin, general secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association, joined Janata Bank as chairman on August 26 in 2019.
He has been removed on Tuesday although he was
recruited for a term of three-year. Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman is former chairman of the Department of Banking in the University of Dhaka. He also served as the chairman of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.


