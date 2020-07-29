Who to reap benefit out of lower rawhide price?





In only last 8 years the price of rawhides has been almost halved.

Syndicates of some tanners and hoarders are behind the screen for fixing lower price of the rawhides depriving the country's poor people.

At the same time, the tannery owners are also being deprived as most skins are being smuggled through the borders due to lower price.

In 2013 the cow rawhide price was Tk85-Tk90 per square foot in Dhaka while outside of Dhaka it was Tk75-Tk80. The goat rawhide price was Tk50-Tk55 per square foot while outside of Dhaka it was Tk40 to Tk45.

Meanwhile, the price of raw cowhide ahead of the Eid Ul Azha was fixed at Tk35-Tk40 per square foot in the capital and Tk28-Tk32 outside Dhaka.

The price of sacrificial leather has dropped by 30 percent in the last 10 years encouraging rawhide smuggling into India.

While talking to this correspondent over phone, Mufti Sakhawat Hossain, Convener of the Qawmi Forum, said the tannery syndicate sponsored by the Commerce Ministry is conspiring to destroy the country's Qawmi Madrasas, donation based mosques and the leather sector by fixing the price of sacrificial animal skins at less than half of what was in 2013.

He said in 2013, the government fixed cow rawhide price was Tk85-Tk 90 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk75-Tk80 outside Dhaka while price of goat leather was Tk50-Tk55 per square foot across the country.

This year, price of salt-mixed cow rawhide was fixed at Tk35-Tk40 per square foot in Dhaka while price of goat rawhide was set at Tk15-Tk17 per square foot.

He said around 20 lakh students and teachers of Qawmi madrasas normally remain busy in collecting rawhides instead of enjoying Eid festivals.

The price that the government fixed this year will make it difficult to realize transport costs of collecting cattle skins. If this situation continues, the Qawmi madrasas will give up collecting rawhides.

Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchant Association President Delwar Hossain said their dues to the tannery owners are at least Tk300 crore. Most tannery owners don't pay their dues timely. As a result, the small traders couldn't buy rawhides last year. They will have to face similar problems this year also.

Economists say the drop in price of rawhide has deprived the poor of at least Tk500 crore in aid.

On the other hand, warehousing, traders and tannery owners will be able to buy leather at a lower price and they will get an additional profit of more than Tk500 crore by allowing rawhide to be exported abroad.

Dr Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said, "It is important to consider how much the industry will gain or lose through this. One has to wonder whether such a decision will be effective without judging why the leather market has shrunk."

He said if the middlemen are taking opportunity, what are the ministries concerned doing in this regard? If there is a syndicate behind this, they should be identified and brought under the law, he said.

Sources said that a total Tk3500 crore default loan in the tannery sector and 80 percent of the distributed loan in this sector are bad loans. Bangladesh Bank report says only 5 percent of regular loans are being repaid on time.

The sources said that all the 155 listed tannery owners in the country are in debt.

Four state-owned banks are going to invest in the leather industry ahead of Eid Ul Azha. Banks will lend Tk600 crore under the direction of the central bank.

Sources said a syndicate of some leathers companies including the Crescent Leather Limited and its associate organization Jaz Multimedia are actively involved in manipulating the rawhide market in the country and smuggling those into neighbouring India.

Some of the government officials are giving them shelters by taking no actions against them.

According to the investigation, two syndicates are always active in buying the rawhide of sacrificial animals. One is of the tannery owners and the other is of the storekeepers.

Experts say the government does not set prices for buying leather all the year round. But the price is fixed during Eid. The seasonal traders are facing losses.

Meanwhile, last year's manipulation of the price of the rawhide of the poor and orphans has surpassed all past records. Not getting the price, many people threw rawhides onto the street or into drains in anger. Many were buried under the ground.

Shahin Ahmed, President of the Bangladesh Tanners Association, said the main objective of reducing the price of rawhide was to ensure the competitiveness of leather products in the international market.

He said that the leather industry is declining in the international market. So if we buy leather at a higher price in the local market, the price of leather products in the international market will go up and sales will go down," Ahmed said.

Rabiul Alam, General Secretary of Dhaka District Leather Storekeepers' Association, said the way the government had fixed the price of leather it will deprive the poor, helpless and orphans. We have not yet received the arrears of the last two years. About Tk20,000 crore to Tk25,000 crore is still left with the tanners. So how do we buy leather this year?

He said goat rawhide cannot be purchased in any way this year, because price of goat skin is Tk15 per square foot. "If you add salt, it will cost Tk35. If it's sold about Tk20 will be incurred loss for per square foot rawhide."

According to sources the Commerce Ministry has adopted a comprehensive monitoring plan to monitor the purchase, sale, collection, storage, stocking and application of raw salt in the rawhide of sacrificial animals at fixed prices.















