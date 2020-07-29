Flood in areas along Dharla, Teesta to worsen further  



This is the only mode of transport for many of the flood-hit people at Syedpur in Phulchhari upazila of Gaibandha. As boats are hard to find there people use rafts made of banana trees. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

It also observed that continuous rise of water levels of the most of the rivers in the Ganges Basin caused by heavy downpour and onrush of water from upper catchment for last couple of days further deteriorated flood situation in the region.

The increasing trend of water level in the central regions including Dhaka will continue for the next

24 hours.

According to the FFWC forecast, the flood situation will improve in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur and Naogaon districts.

It may remain stable in Natore, Sirajganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Munsiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Chandpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Narayanganj and Brahmanbaria.

The regions where flood situation is improving the people are experiencing huge river erosions. Hundreds of acres of farmlands along with different crops are going under the river water.

In this situation, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday forecast that rain or thundershowers may continue for the next three days across the

country.

"Light to moderate rain, thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet division," the Met Office said in a bulletin in the morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, rain soaked parts of the capital city while the Met Office recorded 94mm rainfall in Mymensingh in last 24 hours.

BWDB officials said water levels of all major rivers marked further sharp fall during the period and were still flowing above the danger marks at nine points in five northern districts.

Executive Engineer of BWDB for its Kurigram and Lalmonirhat divisions Ariful Islam said riverbank protection works are continuing at some

vulnerable points in these districts where the flood situation continued improving.

Executive Engineer for BWDB's Gaibandha Division Mokhlesur Rahman said the flood situation continued improving as the water levels of major rivers were falling at all monitoring points in the district.

Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion had been reported from few places alongside major rivers in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur and Gaibandha districts.

BWDB officials said water levels of Dharla fell by 18cm at Kurigram and Ghagot by 17cm at Gaibandha and Brahmaputra by 20cm during last 24 hours.

Besides, water levels of the Jamuna fell by 17cm at Fulchhari, 15cm at Bahadurabad, 13cm at Sariakandi, 9cm at Kazipur and 11cm at Sirajganj points during the period.

The Brahmaputra was still flowing above its danger marks by 20cm at Noonkhawa and 47cm at Chilmari, Dharla 7cm at Kurigram and Ghagot was flowing above the danger mark by 54cm at Gaibandha points.

The Jamuna was flowing above the danger marks by 79cm at Fulchhari, 89cm at Bahadurabad, 100cm at Sariakandi, 84cm at Kazipur and 73cm at Sirajganj points during the same time.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer of Gaibandha Moazzem Hossain said more than 2.50 lakh people had been affected by flood in 44 unions and one municipality under six upazilas in the district.

Kurigram DRRO Abdul Hye Sarker said 2.50 lakh people of 62,630 families of 475 villages under 56 unions in all nine upazilas of the district had been affected by floodwaters in the second phase.

Similarly, relief activities are continuing in all other flood-hit northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin.

Of the total 30 river points in the Ganges Basin water levels increased at 18 stations while decreased at nine stations and remained stable at three points at 3pm on Tuesday aggravating the flood situation in the char (river bed) and other low-lying areas.

But the rivers were flowing below danger level at 23 points, while above danger mark at six points on Tuesday morning.

Local office of BWDB recorded a rising trend of water levels in almost all points like Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria and Goalunda in last 24 hours, said its Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman.

Water level of the Ganges River increased by five centimeters at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, 4cm at Rajshahi, 3cm at Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points each while the water level in the Padma River increased by 1cm at Goalunda point.

But the Ganges was flowing 159 cm and 166 cm below the danger level at Rajshahi and Pankha points respectively.

Besides, the water level of the Korotoa River and the Jamuna River under the Brahmaputra Basin saw a receding trend on Tuesday morning.

Executive Engineer of FFWC Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said water level in the Korotoa increased by 2cm at Bogura point while decreased by 24cm at Chak Rahimpur. The river was flowing 147cm and 5cm below the danger mark at the two stations respectively.

The Atrai was flowing 112 cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj district with 1cm further rise.

Water level in the Mohananda River also decreased by 3cm at Rohanpur point in Chapainawabganj district and the river was flowing 76cm below the danger mark.

The Atrai was still flowing 18cm above the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon with 7cm decrease afresh while 287cm below the danger mark with 45cm decrease at Mohadevpur point.

Of the 14 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, monitored in almost all eight districts under Rajshahi division, water levels increased at five stations, decreased at eight stations and remained stable at one point. At least 50 unions in Sirajganj, 10 in Bogura and five in Natore are the worst affected ones.

Moinul Islam, Additional Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi, said standing crops on around 16,000 hectares of land were affected in Rajshahi, Bogura, Natore, Naogaon, Sirajganj and Pabna districts.

Around 5.51 lakh people of 1.38 lakh flood-affected households are getting relief materials in different districts.















