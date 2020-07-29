Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:19 AM
latest
Home City News

C-19 instructions are not followed at cattle markets

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 28: On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, about two hundred cattle markets are setting up in the rural areas of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts.




Meanwhile, social distancing is not being maintained in these markets. Most of the buyers and sellers are not following the instructions of wearing face musk and maintain social distance.
There are 23 Upazilas in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts. The numbers of unions in these upazilas are two hundred and sixty-one. Since the last week, everyday cattle markets have been setting up at more than one place in each Upazila which will continue until next Friday.
In Chattogram district Lohagara, Satkania, Patiya, Chandnaish, Banshkhali, Anwara, Rangunia, Raozan, and in Cox's Bazar districts Chakaria, Pekua, Ramu, Ukhia, Teknaf, and Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila cattle markets are not maintaining social distance.
On 26 July Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Cox's Bazar Kamal Hossen called an online meeting with cattle haat leasers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 instructions are not followed at cattle markets
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Atiqul Islam
World Tiger Day today
BAF air defence exercise 'ADEX-2020-1' held
Poaching the Sundarbans spotted deer goes on even amid pandemic
Man held for ‘raping’ step-daughter
Jashore hospital owner ‘played with people’s lives’ at his illegal clinics
Trade through Hili port to remain suspended for 6-day


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft