C-19 instructions are not followed at cattle markets

On 26 July Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Cox's Bazar Kamal Hossen called an online meeting with cattle haat leasers. CHATTOGRAM, July 28: On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, about two hundred cattle markets are setting up in the rural areas of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts.Meanwhile, social distancing is not being maintained in these markets. Most of the buyers and sellers are not following the instructions of wearing face musk and maintain social distance.There are 23 Upazilas in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts. The numbers of unions in these upazilas are two hundred and sixty-one. Since the last week, everyday cattle markets have been setting up at more than one place in each Upazila which will continue until next Friday.In Chattogram district Lohagara, Satkania, Patiya, Chandnaish, Banshkhali, Anwara, Rangunia, Raozan, and in Cox's Bazar districts Chakaria, Pekua, Ramu, Ukhia, Teknaf, and Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila cattle markets are not maintaining social distance.On 26 July Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Cox's Bazar Kamal Hossen called an online meeting with cattle haat leasers.