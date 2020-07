Trade through Hili port to remain suspended for 6-day

Jashore hospital owner ‘played with people’s lives’ at his illegal clinics

Poaching the Sundarbans spotted deer goes on even amid pandemic

C-19 instructions are not followed at cattle markets

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Atiqul Islam talking with cattle owners at Gabtoli Cattle Market in the capital on Tuesday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]