BAGERHAT, July 28: The World Tiger Day will be celebrated in the country, as elsewhere across the globe, on Wednesday to raise awareness to save the remaining population of the big cat from extinction.

Tiger population is declining alarmingly in the Bangladesh part of Sundarban, home to the Royal Bengal Tiger. There were only 106 Bengal Tigers in Bangladeshi part of the Sundarban, according to 2015’s tiger census report. -UNB