BAF air defence exercise 'ADEX-2020-1' held





The aim of this exercise is to assess and evaluate the efficiency and capability of BAF Air Defence and identify the weaknesses for further improvement of air defence system, said an ISPR release on Tuesday afternoon. As part of the exercise, the pilots of BAF practiced different air combat manoeuvres and tactics including attack and interception by the fighter aircraft, surveillance from the air to the enemy attacking area, protecting Air Bases, transporting weapons and special operations, it said.

All types of BAF fighter aircraft, radar squadrons and air defence missile units participated in the exercise. -UNB















