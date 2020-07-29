Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:18 AM
latest
Home City News

BAF air defence exercise 'ADEX-2020-1' held

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Air Defence Exercise 'ADEX-2020-1' of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Tangail and Bogura on Monday.
The aim of this exercise is to assess and evaluate the efficiency and capability of BAF Air Defence and identify the weaknesses for further improvement of air defence system, said an ISPR release on Tuesday afternoon. As part of the exercise, the pilots of BAF practiced different air combat manoeuvres and tactics including attack and interception by the fighter aircraft, surveillance from the air to the enemy attacking area, protecting Air Bases, transporting weapons and special operations, it said.
All types of BAF fighter aircraft, radar squadrons and air defence missile units participated in the exercise.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 instructions are not followed at cattle markets
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Atiqul Islam
World Tiger Day today
BAF air defence exercise 'ADEX-2020-1' held
Poaching the Sundarbans spotted deer goes on even amid pandemic
Man held for ‘raping’ step-daughter
Jashore hospital owner ‘played with people’s lives’ at his illegal clinics
Trade through Hili port to remain suspended for 6-day


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft