Man held for ‘raping’ step-daughter

Police arrested a man for allegedly raping his step-daughter at Kalampur in Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka on Tuesday.

The arrestee was identified as Farhad Hossain, 40, son of Rahim Uddin of the village.

Depak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Dhamrai Police Station, said Farhad used to rape the teenage girl after issuing threat when her mother was not around.

When the girl fell sick on Monday night, her mother came to know that her husband Farhad has been violating the girl.

Later, they filed a case at Dhamrai Police Station under Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act.

After getting complaint, police arrested Farhad.

The girl was taken to the One Stop Crisis Centre for test. -UNB








