Jashore hospital owner ‘played with people’s lives’ at his illegal clinics





"Abdul Hai, owner of two branches of Moon Hospital & Diagnostic centres, was conducting operations identifying himself as a doctor," Jashore acting Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Maud said on Monday night.

"He was playing with the lives of general people," said Dr Maud adding that both of the centres were sealed off and the district administration will be informed about this fake doctor.

Dr Maud said they sealed off six hospitals and diagnostic centres on Monday.

They are- Satata Diagnostic Centre, Adhunik Diagnostic Centre in Jessore town, two branches of Moon Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Monirampur upazila, one in Hospital Intersection and the other in Kuada area, New Pragati Hospital & Diagnostic Centre, and New Life Diagnostic Centre.

Meanwhile, Matribhasha Clinic & Diagnostic Centre in Khajura area, and Mohua Clinic in Basundia area were sealed off on Sunday and Wednesday, he added.

Dr Abu Maud also said that the owners of these institutions submitted faulty applications online that's why they were out of reach.

50pc clinics running illegally

A total of 211 among 262 hospitals and diagnostic centres were identified as illegal as they were conducting surgeries, diagnostics activities without permission with expired licenses.

Of them, 105 started medical activities just after applying online without completing the full process while 106 did not renew their licenses.

Only 51 medical institutions kept their licenses updated.

Almost half of 68 clinics and diagnostic centres have been running illegally in district town and sadar upazila, said the acting civil surgeon.

"The upazila's picture is more serious as billboard-based health institutions have been cheating general people in the name of providing treatment," he added.

Dr Maud said that most of them are run by quack technicians and they provide various medical reports at their will. Clinics and diagnostic centres hire doctors for conducting operations at their illegal institutions, he added. -UNB















