Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:18 AM
latest
Home Editorial

Ensure social distancing in cattle markets

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Ensure social distancing in cattle markets

Ensure social distancing in cattle markets

The festival of sacrificing for the love of god, otherwise The Eid-ul-Azha is knocking at the door, but the buzz of cattle and huge makeshift Haats as before are not being felt. However, this year's Eid will be completely different from any time before. Taking place in the midst of a pandemic, not personal security but health safety is the major concern this time.

It cannot be assured with certainty, that decision to bar setting up of cattle markets across the country will play a significant role in easing the problem, since it can affect marginalised farmers and hit the economy hard. That said - 80 percent marginalised farmers do cattle rearing coupled with working on fields, hoping to sell animals in the Eid cattle markets and earn some profit. But this year the Eid-ul-Adha has arrived during the unexpected Corona-curse, washing out their hopes of receiving a reasonable price for the cattle. Also, their anxieties doubled when they were informed of limited scope to sell their animals in the market.

Around 1.19 crore cattle are ready to be sacrificed on Eid-ul-Adha this year, higher than last year. We fear, whether sellers can manage enough number of buyers for selling their cattle. Nevertheless, considering the prevailing health hazards, experts and organisation of physicians urged the authorities to not set up cattle markets on Eid-ul-Adha as they consider that it would be challenging to maintain social distance in the marketplace.

It will indeed be challenging to guarantee social distancing in cattle markets, since cattle are kept in rows and people standing nearby smoking, coughing and spitting, can easily trigger grave health risk. Simultaneously, online sales of cattle have not become popular and widely acceptable to consumers.

However, taking all pros and cons into consideration, we have to venture into physical cattle markets for the sake of our farmers and the economy. In this regard, we suggest, it is essential to form makeshift cattle market management committees under the supervision of District Commissioner, Police Superintendent and Upazila Nirbahi Officer to oversee management mechanism of the markets. Additionally, mobile courts have to operate in cattle markets to avoid violation of social distancing rules.





All temporary cattle markets, irrespective of their location and size, must follow health guidelines and maintain social distance. Law enforcing agencies and vigilance teams should act strict to ensure minimum hygienic environment in the localities and add up extra manpower to ensure social distancing.

Open places must be chosen for cattle markets, so to ensure social distancing. None should be allowed to enter the markets without facemasks and necessary PPE gears. Especially, older people above the age of 60 should not be allowed in cattle markets.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure social distancing in cattle markets
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread
Time for our diplomats to act more responsibly
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Poor drainage & waste management sinks Dhaka
Provide financial assistance to kindergartens
Oxford vaccine: Light at the end of the tunnel


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft