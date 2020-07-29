

Ensure social distancing in cattle markets



It cannot be assured with certainty, that decision to bar setting up of cattle markets across the country will play a significant role in easing the problem, since it can affect marginalised farmers and hit the economy hard. That said - 80 percent marginalised farmers do cattle rearing coupled with working on fields, hoping to sell animals in the Eid cattle markets and earn some profit. But this year the Eid-ul-Adha has arrived during the unexpected Corona-curse, washing out their hopes of receiving a reasonable price for the cattle. Also, their anxieties doubled when they were informed of limited scope to sell their animals in the market.



Around 1.19 crore cattle are ready to be sacrificed on Eid-ul-Adha this year, higher than last year. We fear, whether sellers can manage enough number of buyers for selling their cattle. Nevertheless, considering the prevailing health hazards, experts and organisation of physicians urged the authorities to not set up cattle markets on Eid-ul-Adha as they consider that it would be challenging to maintain social distance in the marketplace.



It will indeed be challenging to guarantee social distancing in cattle markets, since cattle are kept in rows and people standing nearby smoking, coughing and spitting, can easily trigger grave health risk. Simultaneously, online sales of cattle have not become popular and widely acceptable to consumers.



However, taking all pros and cons into consideration, we have to venture into physical cattle markets for the sake of our farmers and the economy. In this regard, we suggest, it is essential to form makeshift cattle market management committees under the supervision of District Commissioner, Police Superintendent and Upazila Nirbahi Officer to oversee management mechanism of the markets. Additionally, mobile courts have to operate in cattle markets to avoid violation of social distancing rules.











All temporary cattle markets, irrespective of their location and size, must follow health guidelines and maintain social distance. Law enforcing agencies and vigilance teams should act strict to ensure minimum hygienic environment in the localities and add up extra manpower to ensure social distancing.



