Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:18 AM
In the context of advertising and public smoking

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020

Dear Sir
Smoking and consumption of various tobacco products harm human health.  The government is unable to ban the production and prohibit consumption of smoking and tobacco products. A huge number of people are employed in this sector. However, in addition to the ban on smoking in public, the advertising, promotion and display of tobacco has been banned in public under the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products Act 2005 (Amended 2013). However, due to lack of proper enforcement of the law, smoking and advertising in public have not been stopped.





Leaflets and stickers are also affixed in most of the shops. On the other hand, the trend of depositing empty packets of cigarettes and giving away cash or all the attractive gift items like mugs, bowls, umbrellas, TVs etc. is still going on. Many school-college students are interested in smoking because of the temptation to advertise and gifts. In order to reduce the number of smokers and keep the new generation away from this harmful substance, it is necessary to stop the attractive advertisement of smoking and cigarettes in public. There is no alternative to ensure proper implementation of the law enacted for this purpose.

Abu Faruk, Banarupa para
Bandarban



