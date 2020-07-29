

Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development

-Warren Buffet

Savings is just like "a friend in need". Most of the people have realized this during the current pandemic. Specially, people those who were jobless, earned less than required or those businesses were stopped during this pandemic can understand the necessity of the savings.



People save a portion from their earning for meeting different future financial needs like any financial emergency of their own or family members, acquiring asset or purchasing luxury goods, higher education of dependants, marriage and medical expenses, helping others, reducing financial stress, getting financial freedom etc. Not only the individuals but also different organizations (profit oriented as well as non-profit oriented) also save a portion of their earnings for different purpose. Savings gives strength to an individual or an organization to face any unforeseen situations of future or during any unexpected financial hurdles.



We have lost many things in the current pandemic. Many people have lost their lives, many people have lost their livelihood and many people become homeless. But, this pandemic also teaches us many things. This is sad but true that we have seen in recent days, many organizations have compelled to squeeze their employee size, cut the salary of the employees, even some small business organization came to closure within the very first two or three months of pandemic due to financial crisis.



Most of them had no alternative safeguard to face the crisis. This is also happened in case of different individuals also. But, if the organizations or individuals had savings, they might get strength to survive in the crisis. I think now people may be realized the implications of savings. But how can we increase our savings where we are already in a crisis of degradation of income. It is not always obvious that increase in income will increase the savings.



Propensity of savings is someone's mentality to save money and intensity to forgo present consumption. You may see some people around you who have lower income than you but have proportionately more savings than you. In reverse, you may see some people who have more income than you but have lower savings than you. Even you may see some people who have sufficient income but no savings rather they have many debts. So, you can manage your savings even though your income is low.



You need to manage your expenditure to increase your savings. This pandemic teaches us very clearly, what our necessary expenditures are, what are optional expenditures and what are unnecessary expenditure. So, make a plan for savings and rearrange your expenditures. You can logically curtail your necessary expenditure also.



If you are aware, you can save different utility cost (Electricity, Gas, telephone etc.) by rational use of these. By giving up different personal bad habits (Smoking, drinking etc.) someone may save a good amount of money. The more you can reduce expenditure the more you can increase your savings. The different business organization may save a certain percentage of its income which the organization can utilize in times of any financial crisis, repayment of debts, mitigate different fixed expenditure in times of slack in business, new investment purpose as well as taking different business opportunities.



By increasing propensity of savings any individuals or organizations may reduce the possibility of borrowing in times of crisis or emergency. That means, it reduces the dependency on others for financials. Savings reduces the mental stress of individuals and increase the wealth. The antonym of savings is borrowing which reduces a persons or organizations net income as well as opportunity of savings. Yet sometimes we have to borrow in times of emergency when our savings does not cover the need but this is exceptional case.



Some people don't want to forgo present expenditure and so don't want to compromise with best alternative standard of living as a result their intension to save is very low. On the other hand, someone lead life so misery not for low income but for high intension of savings and some are moderate in savings. So, the negative side of savings is reduction of consumption which ultimately affects business growth.



But, the economy will greatly subsidies by the propensity of savings as the investment increase parallel with increase in savings. When a nation's propensity of savings increases, its propensity of investment also increases proportionally and vice-versa. When investment increases, employment opportunity, GDP, per capita income, infrastructural development also positively increase. That means, the economy as a whole will flourish with increasing intensity of savings.



But all kinds of savings do not contribute for the society. If you save the money at home it may help you only in times of emergency but economy will be deprived of the possible opportunities. So, the best and reliable option is to save money in different financial intermediaries who act as a middleman or link between investors and borrowers. Most common financial intermediary is Bank. Besides, different NBFIs (Non bank financial institutions), stock exchanges, mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds etc. are different party of financial intermediaries. Someone can save their money in these different financial intermediaries and convert their savings into investment as the institutions offers interest, profit and other benefit against the savings.



You may invest your savings by purchasing different government saving certificates also. Different banks and NBFIs offer different short term and long term deposit schemes, fixed and flexible schemes. On the basis of your demand, need in future and purpose of savings, you can choose any scheme for deposit. But, be cautious about the organization where you are investing, be confirm that whether the organization is approved by the government or not and undergoing their business as per country's prevailing rules and regulations. Because, safety of investment is more important than the margin of profit or interest, though the rate of interest tempts propensity of savings.



A savings prone nation is always expected for economic development. Different financial intermediaries can play great role to increase the habit of savings. Bangladesh government has already taken different initiatives for the different classes of people of different age group so that intension of savings grows up. But miserliness is also not expected as it reduces consumptions. So, always plan for savings and create mentality for savings for better future. There is a famous quote of Warren Buffet "Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after savings".

The writer is a banker &

freelance writer















