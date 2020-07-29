Youth jailed for illegally lifting sand at Ukhiya

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, July 28: A mobile court here on Sunday sentenced a youth to six months of imprisonment in Ukhiya Upazila of the district for illegally sand lifting.

The convict is Impel Barua, 28, son of Manu Barua of Kotbazar area in the upazila.

Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Nikaruzzaman Chowdhury pronounced the verdict under Balumohal and Soil Management Act, 2010.

Officers of the upazila administration and police members were present at that time.