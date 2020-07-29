26 nabbed with drugs in seven districts





JOYPURHAT: Police, in separate drives, have detained eight persons along with drugs in Sadar and Panchbibi upazilas of the district in two days.

Police conducted separate drives in Bishnapur Village of the district town and Atpara Village in Panchbibi Upazila early Tuesday, and detained Manik Saren, 18, Gayen Saren, 45, Johan Mardi, 21, and Rubel Hossain, 20, along with 200 bottles phensedyl and 40 litres of liquor.

Meanwhile, police conducted another drive in West Ramchandrapur Village of Panchbibi Upazila on Monday evening, and detained Dildar Rahman, 30, Altaf Hossain, 32, Munna Hossain, 21, and Mithu Sheikh, 30, with 270 bottles of phensedyl and one kg of hemp.

KISHOREGANJ: Three persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Karimganj upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man with 105 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila on Monday night.

The arrested person is Helal Uddin Ahmed, 40, son of late Abdul Khaleque, a resident of Katakhali Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Bramankandi area at night, and arrested Helal with the yaba tablets.

The elite force members also seized Tk 3,500 in cash and a mobile phone set from his possession during the drive.

On the others hand, police arrested two persons with 1kg 300gm of hemp from Lakpur area in Karimganj Upazila on Friday.

The arrested persons are Abdul Karim, 35, son of late Abdur Razzak of Pagalshi Natun Bazar Village in Itna Upazila, and Shamim, 35, son of late Azim Uddin of Dehunda Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district.

Inspector (Investigation) of Karimganj PS Nahid Hasan Sumon said a team of police conducted a drive in Lakpur area at noon and arrested the duo with hemp.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP), in separate drives, arrested four persons along with yaba tablets in the city on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Md Koesh Sarder, Md Kamal Sarder, Roni Paik and Md Mostafa Hawlader.

BMP sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Airport PS area and arrested Md Koesh Sarder, Md Kamal Sarder and Roni Paik along with 320 yaba tablets.

Another team led by Assistant Police Commissioner Md Robiul Islam conducted a drive in Char Abdani area and arrested Mostafa Hawlader along with 35 yaba tablets.

GOPALGANJ: Members of RAB-8 arrested a young man with 235 yaba tablets from Harishchar Village in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Shipon Sheikh, 22, son of Mozhar Sheikh, a resident of Bamandanga Village in the upazila.

RAB-8 Company Squad Commander Assistant Director Md Rabiul Islam said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Harishchar area at night, and arrested Shipon with yaba tablets.

LALMONIRHAT: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 200 yaba tablets and a shooter gun in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Nazrul Islam alias Kaltu, 38, is a resident of Bhatiamangal Village in the upazila.

Rangpur RAB-13 Media Officer Siddiq Ahmed said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Madhyam Kadma Village early Sunday, and arrested Nazrul from one Anser Ali's poultry farm "Halal Poultry".

RAB members also recovered yaba tablets and a firearm from his possession at that time.

During initial interrogation, Nazrul said that he has been leading drug trafficking syndicate in the area for a long time.

Consignment of drugs including yaba tablets is being delivered to different region of the country under his supervision, he added.

KHULNA: Members of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) arrested six listed drug traders with distilled wine, contraband yaba tablets and cannabis from different areas in the city in the last 24 hours till Saturday noon.

The arrested persons are Md Khokon Faraji, Shaon Sheikh, Md Alamin Hossain, Md Fahim, Md Rafiqul Raju and Md Al Amin Hawlader.

KMP Media Wing Chief and Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Kanai Lala Sarkar said police conducted the anti-drug drive at several points in the city in the last 24 hours, arrested six alleged drug peddlers with 20 litres of home-made distilled wine, 17 yaba tablets and 90 grams of cannabis.

RAJSHAHI: Three persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Puthia and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

RAB members, in a drive, arrested two persons with 17kg and 700gm of hemp from a private car in Puthia Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are Saifur Rahman, 49, son of late Moqbul Hossain of Pashchim Fulmati Village in Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram, and Soakul Babar Talukdar, 48, son of Mahatab Uddin Talukdar of Sangkarpur Fayejerpara Village in Badarganj Upazila of Rangpur.

RAB sources said a team of RAB-5 Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in the upazila at around 6:30pm, and arrested the duo with hemp from a Rajshahi-bound private car.

In another drive, RAB members arrested a listed drug dealer along with 784 bottles of foreign wine in the city on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Shamim Reja, 27.















