Garments worker raped again by UP member when justice sought at Sreepur





Police on Saturday noon arrested one accused Parvez Ahmed, 28, in this connection after the victim lodged a case against two persons with Sreepur Police Station.

According to the case record, the victim had developed a love affair with pick-up van driver Parvez for nine months.

On July 18, Parvez took the victim to his house and violated her several times with the promise of marriage.

Later, accused Parvez fled the house leaving the victim alone. Kauriad UP Ward No.1 Member Kalim Uddin, 40, also the owner of the pick-up van, went to Parvez's house in search of him at around 8pm on July 19. The victim then described the rape incident to the UP member and sought justice for it.

The victim said the UP member assured her of justice and would arrange marriage between her and Parvez. Upon the assurance, he took her to a forest two kilometers away from the house riding on a motorcycle and violated her in an abandoned house there, alleged the victim.















