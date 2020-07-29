Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:17 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Garments worker raped again by UP member when justice sought at Sreepur

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, July 28: A garment worker was allegedly raped by a union Parishad (UP) member again in Sreepur Upazila of the district when she sought justice as a rape victim.
Police on Saturday noon arrested one accused Parvez Ahmed, 28, in this connection after the victim lodged a case against two persons with Sreepur Police Station.
According to the case record, the victim had developed a love affair with pick-up van driver Parvez for nine months.
On July 18, Parvez took the victim to his house and violated her several times with the promise of marriage.
Later, accused Parvez fled the house leaving the victim alone. Kauriad UP Ward No.1 Member Kalim Uddin, 40, also the owner of the pick-up van, went to Parvez's house in search of him at around 8pm on July 19. The victim then described the rape incident to the UP member and sought justice for it.
The victim said the UP member assured her of justice and would arrange marriage between her and Parvez. Upon the assurance, he took her to a forest two kilometers away from the house riding on a motorcycle and violated her in an abandoned house there, alleged the victim.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth jailed for illegally lifting sand at Ukhiya
Kishoreganj DC Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury, as chief guest
26 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Garments worker raped again by UP member when justice sought at Sreepur
Three upazilas in Laxmipur, Naogaon flooded
146 more contract corona in 5 dists
Obituary
Lightning strike kills woman in Jamalpur


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft