

Three upazilas in Laxmipur, Naogaon flooded

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Unusual tide of the Meghna River has flooded low-lying areas in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas of the district.

The tide increased up to four feet more than the normal height recently and marooned several thousand people of the upazilas and inundated croplands.

Locals said due to off-moon impact and onrush of water from upstream, the tide in the Meghna River was abnormal. As a result, Motirhaat, Nasirganj, Kadir Panditer Haat, Char Jogbondhu, and Ludhua Folkon areas in Kamalnagar Upazila, and Balurchar, Janata Bazaar, Munsirhaat, Telirchar, Char Gazaria, and Charalgi areas in Ramgati Upazila were inundated.

Besides marooning several thousand people, standing Aush paddy fields and Aman seedbeds were also submerged.

Chairman of Saheberhaat Union Parishad (UP) in Kamalnagar Upazila Md Abul Khair said, the flood inundated low-lying areas of his union and damaged several earthen roads.

Patarirhat UP Chairman Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju said the low-lying areas in his union and in other riverside unions are flooded regularly as a guide dam eroded by Meghna has not been repaired yet.

He demanded construction of sustainable guide dam for protecting the areas from flooding and erosion.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Croplands at Patari, Shironti and Goala unions in Sapahar Upazila of the district have been flooded due to heavy rain and onrush of water from the upstream.

Besides, water has submerged homesteads in some villages, including Uttar Patari, Jalsukha, Kauabhasa, Kolmudanga and Hapania of the upazila.

Concerned sources have warned of a more devastating flood in the district with inundation of most of the areas.

Chairman of Patari Union Parishad Mukul Mia said the flood is likely to submerge the road in Kolmudanga Village, which is the biggest village of the union.

He also said many houses in different areas of the village have been partially flooded. At least 50 families of the areas have been shifted to safe places.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (In-charge) and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sohrab Hossain said they are regularly monitoring the flood situation in the upazila.

