146 more contract corona in 5 dists





BOGURA: Some 71 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,626 here.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Office Spokesperson Dr Farzanul Islam Nirjar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Of the newly infected people, 65 are in Sadar, three in Sonatala, two in Gabtali and one in Dhunat upazilas.

The samples were tested in Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Hospital in the last 24 hours where 51 people found positive for the virus, and 20 contracted coronavirus in TMSS Medical College Hospital.

So far, 101 people died of the virus in the district.

CHUADANGA: Some 29 more people including two police constables tested positive for coronavirus in the districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 547 here.

District CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Of the newly infected people, two are police constables of Chuadanga Sadar Police Station, 13 are in Jibonnagar, 12 in Sadar and two in Alamdanga upazilas.

Among the total infected, 56 patients have been kept in an isolation unit at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

So far, 269 people have been recovered from the virus while nine died of it in the district, the CS added.

PIROJPUR: Some 21 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 662 here.

District CS Dr Md Hasnath Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Of the newly infected people, nine are in Nesarabad, nine in Mathbaria and three in Sadar upazilas.

Among the total infected, 202 people are in Mathbaria, 169 in Sadar, 88 in Bhandaria, 76 in Nesarabad, 57 in Kawkhali, 45 in Nazirpur and 25 in Indurkani upazilas.

So far, 324 people have been recovered from the virus while 10 died of it in the district.

BHOLA: Ten more people including artist Bhasker Majumder tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 500 here.

CS Office source confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

A total of 4,440 samples were collected for coronavirus test where the result of 4,380 reached and results of 60 yet to come.

Of the newly infected people, six are in Sadar, three in Lalmohan and one in Borhanuddin upazilas.

So far, 348 people have been recovered from the virus while five died of it and 33 others died with virus symptoms in the district.

THAKURGAON: Fifteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, raising the number of cases to 335 here.

District CS Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Monday.

The reports which came on Monday found 15 people positive for the virus.

So far, 225 people have been recovered from the virus while five died of it and three others died with the virus symptoms in the district.



















