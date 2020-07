GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, July 28: Aminul Islam Dulal, ex-correspondent of Dainik Janata from Gouripur, and ex-member of Gouripur Press Club died at his house in Gouripur Municipality on Friday. He was 64.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on No. 2 Railgate Eidgah at night, and later he was buried at Municipality Graveyard.

He left behind wife, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.