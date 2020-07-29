Video
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:16 AM
C-19: Three die in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A woman died of coronavirus and two men died with the virus symptoms in three districts- Bhola, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat, on Monday.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A woman died of coronavirus in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Tahmina Begum, 38, was the wife of Habibur Rahman, a dentist in the upazila.
Residential Medical Officer of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex Dr Md Mohsin Khan said Tahmina was admitted to the hospital two days back. After being tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday night, she was shifted to the corona unit of the hospital where she died at night while undergoing treatment.
So far, two persons in the upazila, among six in the district, died of the virus.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A youth died with coronavirus symptoms in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, son of late Nasiat Ullah, a resident of Moballekpara Village under Berubari Union in the upazila. He was a shoe trader at Kazi Market in the upazila.
Local sources said Alamgir went to Dhaka a couple of days back. After returning, he had been suffering from cold and fever, and died at home in the morning.
Earlier, his sample was collected for coronavirus test on Saturday.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the death.   
LALMONIRHAT: A freedom fighter (FF) of the district died with coronavirus symptoms at Rangpur Medical College Hospital early Monday.
Deceased Abdul Haq, 70, was a resident of the district town.  
The deceased's family sources said Abdul Haq was admitted to the hospital on July 19 after having a brain stroke.
He was shifted to the ICU on July 22 following deterioration of his condition. He was also suffering with coronavirus symptoms.
However, the FF breathed his last at around 2am.
He was buried with state honour at Lalmonirhat Central Graveyard after holding  namaz-e-janaza at Central Eidgah at 12pm.


