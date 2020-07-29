Douglas downgraded to storm

HONOLULU, July 28: Hurricane Douglas was downgraded on Monday as it narrowly avoided the Hawaiian coast, after fears it would become only the third storm of its size to make landfall on the Pacific island chain since records began.

The tropical storm was moving westward past the Hawaiian islands, packing winds of 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is rare for severe storms to make landfall in Hawaii, which has been hit by hurricanes just twice in its modern history -- Dot in 1959 and Iniki in 1992. Although Douglas stayed off the coast, it still made history -- no hurricane has ever taken a path closer to Oahu island. -AFP