Nuclear arms prevent war: Kim

SEOUL, July 28: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said there will be no more war as the country's nuclear weapons guarantee its safety and future despite unabated outside pressure and military threats."With our reliable and effective self-defensive nuclear deterrent, there will be no more war on this earth, and our country's safety and future will be secured forever," Kim said in a speech, North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday."We would like to make it clear that it does not necessarily mean the denuclearization is not possible," Kim said in a statement published by KCNA. "But what we mean is that it is not possible at this point of time. I remind the US that the denuclearization on the Korean peninsula can be realized only when there are major changes made on the other side." -REUTERS