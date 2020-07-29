First US prez debate on Sept 29





The two men will hold three debates in all before the 3 November vote. Trump is facing his Democrat challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden in the November 3 election. The CPD said the second debate between Trump and Biden will be on October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, while the third will be on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

There will also be a vice-presidential debate on October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City between Vice-President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger for the post, yet to be announced by Biden. -AP















