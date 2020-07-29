Video
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:16 AM
India security forces allowed to acquire land in Kashmir

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NEW DELHI, July 28: The Indian administration of Jammu and Kashmir has lifted a requirement set in place by a 1971 circular under which Indian security forces had to obtain a special certificate in order to acquire land in the disputed region.
The order allows "Indian Army, Border Security Forces, paramilitary forces and similar organisations" to acquire land without a "no objection certificate" (NOC) clearance from the region's home department, according to a report by the Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.
The order cites the extension of the 2013 Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act to the Jammu and Kashmir region after it was declared a federal territory in a controversial move by the Indian government in August last year.
In view of the federal law's extension, the circular requiring an NOC from the erstwhile state's home department prior to acquisition or requisition of land by the security forces was withdrawn, according to the order.
The move came on the heels of the regional administration agreeing to legal changes to allow construction in the region's "strategic areas" by the Indian armed forces.
On August 5 last year, India revoked Article 370 and related constitutional provisions, effectively scrapping the partial autonomy that Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir state had, splitting it into two federally administered territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
In May this year, India passed a law allowing people from outside Kashmir to become permanent residents of the territory, sparking fears of a demographic change and non-locals getting priority in housing, jobs and education.    -AL JAZEERA









