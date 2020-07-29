

Malaysia ex-PM Najib jailed for 12 years over 1MDB scandal

In a case widely seen as a test of the southeast Asian nation's resolve to stamp out corruption and which could have big political implications, high court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years and a fine of 210 million ringgit ($49.40 million) on a charge of abuse of power.

The 67-year-old is challenging the verdict and will be allowed to remain free on continued bail until a lengthy appeals process is complete. Najib, 67, also received 10 years in jail on each of three charges of criminal breach of trust and three charges of money laundering for illegally receiving nearly $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of the state fund.

The nearly $10 million involved in the SRC case is a fraction of the funds Najib is alleged to have misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the state fund. Prosecutors say more than $1 billion of 1MDB funds made its way into Najib's personal accounts, and over which he faces a total of 42 criminal charges.

US and Malaysian authorities say a total of $4.5 billion is believed to have been stolen from 1MDB, a fund Najib founded to promote economic development, and used across the world by his associates to buy art, a superyacht and fund the "Wolf of Wall Street" movie.

Prosecutors have also said $27 million was used to buy a pink diamond necklace for Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor, and some of the money went into warchests for Najib's election campaigns. Former U.S. attorney-general Jeff Sessions described the scandal as kleptocracy at its worst.

The 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal or 1MDB scandal is an ongoing political scandal occurring in Malaysia. In 2015, Malaysia's then-Prime Minister Najib Razak was accused of channelling over RM 2.67 billion ($700 million) from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a government-run strategic development company, to his personal bank accounts. -REUTERS















KUALA LUMPUR, July 28: Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption and sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in jail in the first trial over a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB that stretched to the Gulf states and Hollywood.In a case widely seen as a test of the southeast Asian nation's resolve to stamp out corruption and which could have big political implications, high court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years and a fine of 210 million ringgit ($49.40 million) on a charge of abuse of power.The 67-year-old is challenging the verdict and will be allowed to remain free on continued bail until a lengthy appeals process is complete. Najib, 67, also received 10 years in jail on each of three charges of criminal breach of trust and three charges of money laundering for illegally receiving nearly $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of the state fund.The nearly $10 million involved in the SRC case is a fraction of the funds Najib is alleged to have misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the state fund. Prosecutors say more than $1 billion of 1MDB funds made its way into Najib's personal accounts, and over which he faces a total of 42 criminal charges.US and Malaysian authorities say a total of $4.5 billion is believed to have been stolen from 1MDB, a fund Najib founded to promote economic development, and used across the world by his associates to buy art, a superyacht and fund the "Wolf of Wall Street" movie.Prosecutors have also said $27 million was used to buy a pink diamond necklace for Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor, and some of the money went into warchests for Najib's election campaigns. Former U.S. attorney-general Jeff Sessions described the scandal as kleptocracy at its worst.The 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal or 1MDB scandal is an ongoing political scandal occurring in Malaysia. In 2015, Malaysia's then-Prime Minister Najib Razak was accused of channelling over RM 2.67 billion ($700 million) from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a government-run strategic development company, to his personal bank accounts. -REUTERS