Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:16 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

3b animals killed or harmed by Australia fires: Study

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

SYDNEY, July 28: Nearly three billion animals were killed or displaced by Australia's unprecedented 2019-20 wildfires in "one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history", according to a report released Tuesday.
The study by scientists from several Australian universities said the wildlife hit included 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds and 51 million frogs.
While the report did not say how many animals died because of the fires, the prospects for those that escaped the flames "were probably not great" due to a lack of food, shelter and protection from predators, said Chris Dickman, one of its authors.
The fires ravaged more than 115,000 square kilometres (44,000 square miles) of drought-stricken bushland and forest across Australia in late 2019 and early 2020, killing more than 30 people and destroying thousands of homes.
It was the broadest and most prolonged bushfire season in modern Australian history, with scientists attributing the severity of the crisis to the impacts of climate change.
An earlier study in January estimated the fires had killed a billion animals in the hardest-hit eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria. But the survey released Tuesday was the first to cover fire zones across the continent, said lead scientist Lily van Eeden of the University of Sydney.
Results from the survey were still being processed, with a final report due to be released late next month, but the authors said the number of three billion animals affected was unlikely to change.
"The interim findings are shocking," said Dermot O'Gorman, CEO of the Australian branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature, which commissioned the report.
"It's hard to think of another event anywhere in the world in living memory that has killed or displaced that many animals," he said.
"This ranks as one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern            history."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Douglas downgraded to storm
Nuclear arms prevent war: Kim
First US prez debate on Sept 29
India security forces allowed to acquire land in Kashmir
Republicans unveil $1 trillion C-19 plan
Malaysia ex-PM Najib jailed for 12 years over 1MDB scandal
3b animals killed or harmed by Australia fires: Study
C-19 could waste 54m children : UN


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft