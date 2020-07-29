Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:16 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

C-19 could waste 54m children : UN

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

PARIS, July 28: An additional 6.7 million children to 47 million children under the age of five could suffer from wasting - and therefore become dangerously undernourished - in 2020 as a result of the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF warned today.
According to an analysis published in The Lancet, 80 per cent of these children would be from sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Over half would be from South Asia alone.
 Wasting is a life-threatening form of malnutrition, which makes children too thin and weak, and puts them at greater risk of dying, poor growth, development and learning.
Even before Covid-19 there were an estimated 47 million children under five who were moderately or severely wasted, most living in sub-Saharan Africa and southeast Asia. Now as lockdowns and international trade routes disrupt vital aid supplies, the UN warned that the coronavirus pandemic could have an "intergenerational effect" on the health of millions.
Writing in The Lancet medical journal, a team of experts showed the results of computer modelling estimates on food supply in 118 poor and middle-income nations. They found that the prevalence of moderate or severe wasting among under-fives would increase 14.3 percent -- equating to an additional 6.7 million cases.
Wasting occurs when the body is so acutely malnourished that its muscles and fat begin to diminish.  A host of research initiatives have shown clear links between wasting and chronic and severe health conditions later in life.
The models showed that in the worst case scenario where the pandemic could cause young children to miss 50 percent of their nutritional care and treatment services, nearly 180,000 could die this year alone.
Wasting is responsible for one in 10 infant deaths in low- and middle-income countries and recent research suggested the pandemic will throw an additional 140 million people into extreme poverty -- that is, living off less than $1.90 a day.
In countries already experiencing a humanitarian crisis, the United Nations' children's fund has warned that up to 100 percent essential nutrition services could be disrupted.
An accompanying open letter signed by the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that this could be alleviated somewhat, but that aid agencies need a minimum additional $2.4 billion to protect at-risk children.
"The profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on early life nutrition could have intergenerational consequences for child growth and development and life-long impacts on education, chronic disease risks and overall human capital formation," wrote the researchers.
"We must step forward together with sustained action and investments on nutrition today and deny the COVID-19 crisis and intergenerational legacy of hunger and malnutrition in children," it said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Douglas downgraded to storm
Nuclear arms prevent war: Kim
First US prez debate on Sept 29
India security forces allowed to acquire land in Kashmir
Republicans unveil $1 trillion C-19 plan
Malaysia ex-PM Najib jailed for 12 years over 1MDB scandal
3b animals killed or harmed by Australia fires: Study
C-19 could waste 54m children : UN


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft