Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:15 AM
C-19 vaccine might cost of $40 maximum

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, July 28: Coordinators of a global coronavirus vaccines funding scheme are looking at a wide range of potential prices for COVID-19 shots, with a reported $40 per dose price tag the "highest number" in that range, one of the co-leads of the project said on Monday.
Seth Berkley, chief executive of the GAVI vaccine alliance, which is co-leading the COVAX facility designed to ensure fair global access to COVID-19 shots, said the facility had no specific target price and would also seek to negotiate tiered pricing for richer and poorer countries.
Berkley rejected comments from European Union sources last week who said the COVAX facility was targeting a $40 price for COVID vaccines for wealthy countries. The EU sources had said the EU would be seeking to secure cheaper deals outside of the COVAX scheme.
"There was a large range of numbers, and they (the EU sources) put the highest number out," Berkley said in an interview. He said that in a presentation to EU officials, COVAX officials had given "a range of different prices".
"And that ($40) was the maximum price in the range for high income countries, rather than a set price," he told Reuters.
COVAX is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization and the CEPI Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and is designed to guarantee fast and equitable access globally to COVID-19 vaccines once they are developed.
Its aim is to secure supplies of and deliver 2 billion doses across countries who sign up by the end of 2021. GAVI said earlier this month that more than 75 countries have expressed interest in joining COVAX.
Berkley said most vaccines are so early in the testing process that it's too soon to know what the final price will be.
"The truth is nobody has an idea what the price is going to be, because we have no idea which (potential COVID) vaccine is going to work," he said.    -REUTERS


