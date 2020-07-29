Video
Fulham in charge of play-off semi

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

LONDON, JULY 28: Fulham took control of their Championship play-off semi-final against Cardiff as Josh Onomah's superb strike inspired a 2-0 win in the first leg on Monday.
Onomah's moment of magic early in the second half was followed by a fine free-kick from Neeskens Kebano as Scott Parker's side dominated in south Wales.
Fulham will be firm favourites to advance to the final at Wembley when Cardiff visit Craven Cottage in the second leg on Thursday.
Fulham, who finished fourth after missing out on automatic promotion on the last day of the season, are now unbeaten in eight matches.
Relegated from the Premier League last season, Cardiff were 14th when Neil Harris replaced Neil Warnock as manager in November.
They eventually finished fifth, but failed to recapture the form that carried them into the play-offs in a disjointed first-leg performance.    -AFP


