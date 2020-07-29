Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:15 AM
latest
Home Sports

Xavi says coaching Barca remains his 'primary goal'

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Xavi says coaching Barca remains his 'primary goal'

Xavi says coaching Barca remains his 'primary goal'

MADRID, JULY 28: Xavi Hernandez, who is coaching Al-Sadd in Qatar, says his "primary goal" is to coach Barcelona where he won a host of trophies, but he is focused on his current job.
Xavi also said he was "fine" after testing positive for coronavirus.
"I do not hide, and I have always said, that my primary goal, when it happens, is Barca. It's my home and would be a dream," said Xavi in an interview published Tuesday in the Madrid sports newspaper Marca.
"But now I am focused on Al-Sadd, excited about the new season. When Barca comes, in the short or long term, it will come," he said, adding that he did not want to destabilise the current coach, Quique Setien.
"Above all, we have to respect Quique Setien and I wish the team all the best," said Xavi. "Sometimes Barca plays very well, sometimes well, and sometimes not so well. But I like Setien's idea, now and with his previous teams: to dominate and to make a beautiful game."
Xavi's name has come up repeatedly as a replacement for Setien, but club president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists he is sticking with his current coach.
"I have an excellent relationship with Xavi and we talked about many issues. But next year Quique Setien has a contract and he is the one we hired," Bartomeu told Barcelona-based sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo on Sunday.
Xavi has been quarantined in Qatar after catching COVID-19.
"I feel good, although isolated, logically. And I'm looking forward to training soon," he said.
Xavi, who played for Al-Sadd from 2015 to 2019 and then became coach, also said he thought Qatar would host a "historic" World Cup in 2022.
"It will be an historic Cup, without a doubt. People are going to be surprised at what the country is like. In general, there are a lot of prejudices and a lot of unfounded criticism. Qatar has everything: a small, hospitable and generous country," he said.
He added that he looked forward to seeing former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi playing at the World Cup.
"I see Leo playing until he wants to. Physically, he's fast, strong, a competitive beast, a physical animal. I have no doubt that he will play at Qatar 2022," Xavi said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Murray 'mentally' planning for US Open
Fulham in charge of play-off semi
Champions League return gives platform for Man Utd's rebuild
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year
Mbappe out 'three weeks' and doubtful for Atalanta tie
Xavi says coaching Barca remains his 'primary goal'
14-day quarantine for foreign players not required; 20% fans entry at grounds
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft