Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:15 AM
14-day quarantine for foreign players not required; 20% fans entry at grounds

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is likely to allow 20% fans for the Lanka Premier League (LPL), scheduled to be played at four venues from August 28 to September 20, it is learnt here.
"At present we are hoping to allow 20% spectators at each ground but may be more, if allowed", a top SLC official, speaking exclusively, said a day after the tournament was announced.
"We are in consultation with the health ministry on this issue".
The fan entry at the ground will bring cheer to Sri Lanka's oldest cheerleader,  Percy Abeysekara.
Speaking exclusively, Percy, who will be 84 on Thursday, said, "I will cheer with the other spectators at the ground. I preferably have cheered my motherland for 30 years without the flag and 30 years with the flag from the Eden Gardens to the smallest ground in the world".      
SLC is also hoping to have foreign players for this 23 matches tournament.
"We are in contacts with their agents and many players from Australia and South Africa have shown interest. Our tournament is not clashing with the possible dates of the IPL and hence players from other countries are expected to play here", the official further added.
SLC is also seeking guidelines from the health ministry but it is hoped a 14-day quarantine will not be needed.
"Will ensure that their PCR tests are done at their origin and landing destinations and only one-day quarantine for the foreign players will be enough. We were made to understand this earlier and will reconfirm with the authorities", the official further added.
No tournament director or event coordinator has yet been named but Bandula Dissanayake may act as a coordinator.      
Final will be played at the R. Premadsa Stadium, Colombo.
The names of five participating teams are : Colombo Super Kings, Galle Lions, Kandy Royals, Jaffna Sunrisers and Dambulla Capitols.


