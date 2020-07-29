Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020, 3:14 AM
latest
Home Sports

Willey relishing England 'second chance'

Published : Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MANCHESTER, JULY 28: David Willey said he was determined to make the most of a "second chance" with England after being recalled Monday into the squad for an upcoming one-day international series at home to Ireland.
Left-arm paceman Willey, 30, missed out on England's triumphant World Cup campaign last year after a change in qualification rules saw him make way for Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.
"I'd love to have played in the World Cup for England and I don't think anything is going to make up for being dropped at the 11th hour, but that's the nature of the beast," Willey told Britain's Press Association. "Somebody had to miss out and it was me."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Murray 'mentally' planning for US Open
Fulham in charge of play-off semi
Champions League return gives platform for Man Utd's rebuild
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year
Mbappe out 'three weeks' and doubtful for Atalanta tie
Xavi says coaching Barca remains his 'primary goal'
14-day quarantine for foreign players not required; 20% fans entry at grounds
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break


Latest News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
US says air strike in Somalia killed 1 civilian, injured 3 in February
Saudi Arabia posts $29 billion deficit in second quarter as oil revenues slump
396 Bangladeshis return home from Oman
368 life-sentenced prisoners to get release
Rajshahi division virus cases surpass 12,000
Aparajita International's chairman Sharmin Jahan sent to jail
Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time
Cricketers to resume training after Eid break
Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman made new chairman of Janata Bank
Most Read News
Bangladesh's virus death toll hits 3,000
Burnt physician dies
Five killed in Cox's Bazar 'gunfights'
Launches not allowed to carry motorbike
Popular Medical College Principal dies of coronavirus
No Eid Jamaat at Sholakia this year
Increasing water containment capacity is vital to tackle flood in BD
Would the Prophet Muhammad Convert Hagia Sophia?
Second virus wave forces new travel curbs around globe
The scourge of ‘crossfire’ is back
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft