Willey relishing England 'second chance'

MANCHESTER, JULY 28: David Willey said he was determined to make the most of a "second chance" with England after being recalled Monday into the squad for an upcoming one-day international series at home to Ireland.

Left-arm paceman Willey, 30, missed out on England's triumphant World Cup campaign last year after a change in qualification rules saw him make way for Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

"I'd love to have played in the World Cup for England and I don't think anything is going to make up for being dropped at the 11th hour, but that's the nature of the beast," Willey told Britain's Press Association. "Somebody had to miss out and it was me." -AFP







